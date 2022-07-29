Global Teleradiology Market Size – Forecasts to 2027

Brooklyn, New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Teleradiology Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2027.



The introduction of 3D report viewing coupled with an invasion of various teleradiology service providers and firms offering high-quality nighthawk and day radiology services are some key factors that are driving market revenue.





Key Market Insights

The global teleradiology market size was valued at USD 4.86 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.87 billion by 2027.

As per the products & services outlook, teleradiology services accounted for the major revenue share in the 2021 teleradiology market.

Based on the imaging technique outlook, the X-ray and ultrasound segment collectively dominated the 2021 global market in terms of revenue generation.

Among the end-users, hospitals and clinics captured the maximum revenue share in the 2021 market.

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the global teleradiology Market from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period.

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cerner Corporation, Medica Group PLC, ONRAD, Inc., Ramsoft, Siemens Healthineers, Teleradiology Solutions (TRS), McKesson Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, and GE Healthcare among others, are some key players in the teleradiology market





Products & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

Teleradiology Services

Software PACS RIS



Imaging Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

X-ray

Ultrasound

CT

MRI

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

Fluoroscopy



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centre and Laboratories

Long Term Care Centers, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

The UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC



Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA





