Top Spec Cleaning & Maintenance Ltd Opens for Business, Offering Professional Cleaning Services

York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking after your home and keeping on top of daily cleaning tasks can be a hassle. It’s easy to become overwhelmed and chores can very quickly pile up – cleaning an oven is often the last thing to tackle on anyone’s task list. Even workspaces need a reliable cleaning schedule if they are to remain functional, motivational and hazard-free for staff.

Based in Yorkshire, Top Spec Cleaning & Maintenance Ltd is a professional, trusted cleaning company that offers both domestic and commercial cleaning services, specialising in oven cleaning and repairs.

An unbeatable oven deep clean

Ovens are often vital pieces of equipment in homes or in certain commercial buildings like restaurants. However, ovens are also expensive to replace, so if yours is looking dirty or in need of some TLC, and you don’t have the time to deep clean or repair it or the money to replace it, it’s worth considering a professional oven cleaning service. This will mean your oven is hygienic and safe to use.

Top Spec Cleaning & Maintenance can make your home or workspace truly shine, and the team takes great pride in their work. The company’s specialty oven cleaning services mean that your domestic or commercial ovens are made to look brand new again, completely free from dirt and grease. The expert oven cleaners at Top Spec are also fully trained in knowing which are the best oven cleaner chemicals to use (that you can’t find on supermarket shelves) to guarantee the ultimate deep clean service.

The Top Spec team recommends that deep cleans are carried out once every 6 months (or more for commercial ovens) in order to keep them safe and clean and increase their lifespans. Top Spec’s deep cleans involve stripping the oven by removing the glass, upper elements, fans and racks, then using a van-mounted dipping tank to remove all traces of grease, grime and burnt-on food. Your oven will then be polished and rebuilt, ready for use again. If your oven is broken, the skilled Top Spec team can tackle repairs to a high standard, too.

Why choose Top Spec Cleaning & Maintenance?

Top Spec Cleaning & Maintenance Ltd is already well known and trusted as a leading company, having satisfied customers across Yorkshire and earned some great reviews. This is because all cleaning work is carried out to a very high standard, and the talented Top Spec team truly love their work and value their customers. Top Spec complete cleaning tasks in a non-intrusive manner, aiming to offer quality work with minimal disruption to your daily schedule.

Top Spec’s professional oven cleaning services are carried out by fully trained oven cleaning Harrogate experts who can deep clean a wide variety of cooking appliances, including:

single oven doors

double oven doors

range style ovens

commercial & domestic extractor fans

microwave combi ovens

hobs

AGA/Rayburn ovens

What’s more, the company is fully insured and qualifies as an OCECA-approved cleaner 2022. Give the Top Spec team a call today to enjoy a fresh, clean cooker!

More information

Top Spec Cleaning & Maintenance Ltd is a professional cleaning company that can cater to all of your domestic and commercial needs, such as oven cleaning Wakefield, York, Sherburn in Elmet, Harrogate, Leeds and other local areas.

