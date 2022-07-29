Comply Introduces Foam Tips for Google Pixel Buds Pro

OAKDALE, Minn., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer electronics company Hearing Components today announces the launch of Comply™ TrueGrip Tips made for Google Pixel Buds Pro. Now users can boost their listening experience with this simple solution.

Comply™ Foam tips make great earbuds like Google Pixel Buds Pro even more brilliant with heat-activated memory foam that contours to everyone's unique ear shape. The result is a better fit that elevates comfort, while maintaining the impeccable sound quality provided with your earbuds. From talking with co-workers to listening to podcasters, Comply tips are comfortable to wear all day long while blocking out unwanted noise and eliminating sound leaks. There is no need to remove the tips from your earbuds for charging. They fit right back in their case without causing any interference.

"We couldn't be more excited about working alongside Google to develop tips Made for Google Pixel Buds Pro," says Chris Hudson, President at Hearing Components, parent company to Comply Foam Tips. "Our purpose is to transform the way the world listens. These custom tips Made for Google does just that. The soft memory foam conforms to the ear canal delivering a custom fit that locks in sound and blocks unwanted exterior noise so you can experience the bass at lower volume levels. Not only does this protect hearing, but the memory foam keeps your earbuds in your ears for an unshakeable fit, and provides greater comfort during long wear times. Whether you're a performer, an athlete, or on and off calls throughout the day, these make an excellent addition to the Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds."

Comply Foam TrueGrip Tips are available now for $24.99 for a 3-pair package. For more information about this product and additional foam tips, visit ComplyFoam.com.

About Hearing Components: Hearing Components manufactures Comply™ Brand premium memory foam earphone tips that conform to the dynamic nature of the ear canal, providing a universal custom fit. With more than 30 years of experience in understanding how people hear sound, advanced knowledge in material science, and comfort-focused expertise, Hearing Components continues to protect hearing and transform the listening experience.

For press inquiries, contact Lori Bernier, Marketing Director (Lbernier@complyfoam.com)

Related Images











Image 1: Google Pixel Buds Pro + Comply Foam Tips





Plus Up Pixel Buds Pro with Tips From Comply Foam









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment