Galecto Reports Second Quarter Operating and Financial Results

BOSTON, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for cancer and fibrosis, today announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



“The second quarter proved to be very productive for Galecto as we continued to advance our clinical programs, highlighted by completing enrollment in our Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 trial of GB0139 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and initiating our Phase 2a GALLANT-1 trial of GB1211 in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) for first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC),” said Hans Schambye, CEO of Galecto. “We remain on track to report topline results from our Phase 1b/2a GULLIVER-2 trial for the treatment of liver cirrhosis and results from an intermediate review of our Phase 2a MYLOX-1 trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis, both later this quarter. Including these readouts, we anticipate that over the next 12 months we will report either interim or topline data from all four of our clinical programs, all of which address highly significant areas of unmet medical need. We remain well-capitalized and expect our available cash and cash equivalents to fund our operations through all of these data readouts and into the second half of 2024.”

Recent Highlights

Initiated Phase 2a GALLANT-1 trial of GB1211 in combination with Tecentriq® for first-line treatment of NSCLC in Q2 2022.

Completed enrollment of 141 patients in the Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Presented data at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting showing that GB1211 reversed a galectin-3 induced blockage of PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors and exhibited synergistic effects with checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical models.



Expected Upcoming Milestones

Topline results from Phase 1b/2a GULLIVER-2 trial later in Q3 2022.

Intermediate review of Phase 2a MYLOX-1 trial later in Q3 2022.

Top-line results from Phase 2b GALACTIC-1 trial and Phase 2a GALLANT-1 trial in mid-2023.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2022 were approximately $85.9 million. The Company anticipates that its cash, cash equivalents and investments will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital requirements into the second half of 2024.

Research and development expenses were $ 13.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase of $5.1 million was due primarily to increased clinical spending associated with four active clinical trials.

General and administrative expenses were $3.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $3.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease of $(0.2) million was primarily related to decreased consulting expenses.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $16.9 million or $(0.67) per basic and diluted share, compared with $12.3 million, or $(0.49) per basic and diluted share, for the prior year period.

About Galecto

Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 (and the galectin family generally) and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 inhibitor (GB0139) in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis; and (iv) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) in a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of NSCLC.

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Galecto’s ability to make progress across its clinical pipeline of assets; Galecto’s plans for timing of readouts in its GULLIVER-2, MYLOX-1, GALACTIC-1 and GALLANT-1 trials; the potential of Galecto’s product candidates to address significant areas of unmet need; and Galecto’s expectation that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital requirements into the second half 2024. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. For such statements, Galecto claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Galecto's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties related to the development of Galecto’s product candidates and their therapeutic potential, having adequate funds and their use, and those disclosed in Galecto’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, Galecto’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC on February 17, 2022. These forward-looking statements represent Galecto's judgment as of the time of this release. Galecto disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

GALECTO, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,795 $ 62,563 Marketable securities 49,231 37,628 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,176 9,911 Marketable securities, noncurrent 6,888 9,048 Operating lease right-of-use assets 554 834 Other assets, noncurrent 3,214 2,231 Total assets $ 92,858 $ 122,215 Current liabilities $ 7,488 $ 4,544 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 305 448 Total liabilities 7,793 4,992 Total stockholders’ equity 85,065 117,223 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 92,858 $ 122,215

GALECTO, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)