Friendly Hills Bancorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

WHITTIER, Calif., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Hills Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FHLB), the holding company for Friendly Hills Bank (the “Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the second quarter of 2022. The comparability of financial information for the second quarter of 2022 to the same period of 2021 is affected by the acquisition of three branch offices with $82 million in deposits effective September 24, 2021, after which the related operating results are also reflected in these consolidated financials.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Total assets ended the quarter at $306 million , up from $293 million at year end 2021 and $282 million at March 31, 2022.

, up from $293 million at year end 2021 and $282 million at March 31, 2022. Total loans have increased $50 million, or 56% to $138 million since year end 2021, and are up $39 million since March 31, 2022.

since year end 2021, and are up $39 million since March 31, 2022. Total deposits ended the quarter at $258 million, stable from the prior quarter and prior year end totals, with noninterest-bearing deposits continuing to reflect strong, relationship-based deposit funding sources at 51% of total deposits.

stable from the prior quarter and prior year end totals, with noninterest-bearing deposits continuing to reflect strong, relationship-based deposit funding sources at 51% of total deposits. Total risk-based capital ratio was 10.94% and considered “well-capitalized” - the highest regulatory capital category.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of $477 thousand compared to a net loss of $130 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022. During the second quarter, net interest income increased $330 thousand, or 21%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, due to strong organic loan growth; however, comparisons to Q1 also reflect the execution of our long-term plan to invest in our infrastructure, including hiring key talent, which is reflected in noninterest expenses increasing by $339 thousand, and a nonrecurring gain of $470 thousand in Q1 from the prepayment of other borrowings. “Our second quarter results were highlighted by significant loan growth, continued strong credit quality, and expansion into the San Diego market. Our recently onboarded specialty lending group is fully operational, and we are excited to see a robust loan pipeline which bodes well for the second half of 2022,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of Friendly Hills Bank.

“During the first six months of 2022, the Company delivered solid loan growth. Our lending portfolio increased from $89 million as of December 31, 2021, to $138 million as of June 30, 2022,” Rogge continued. The loan portfolio remains diversified with $53 million in Commercial Loans (including $35 million in Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans), $40 million in Other Commercial Real Estate Loans, and $35 million in Residential Real Estate Loans. The significant increase in loan production during the quarter resulted in net interest margin rising from 2.35% in Q1 to 2.84% in Q2, with net interest margin climbing to 3.16% during the month of June.

“As we enter the second half of the year, we are in a strong position to deliver long-term value for our shareholders while also being mindful of the current economic environment,” Rogge concluded.

ABOUT FRIENDLY HILLS BANK

Friendly Hills Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTC Pink: FHLB), is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 16 years, the bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. Friendly Hills Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562.947.1920.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Friendly Hills Bancorp Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share information) 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 6/30/2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 6,241 $ 6,499 $ 3,926 Interest bearing deposits with other financial institutions 27,214 58,529 87,585 Cash and cash equivalents 33,455 65,028 91,511 Debt securities 121,890 126,858 17,743 Loans 138,443 88,923 106,439 Allowance for loan losses (1,800 ) (1,800 ) (1,800 ) Loans, net 136,643 87,123 104,639 Restricted stock and equity securities 2,982 2,632 2,632 Premises, equipment and right of use asset, net 2,394 2,313 765 Bank owned life insurance 5,005 4,951 4,897 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 1,753 1,788 384 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 2,306 2,326 757 Total Assets $ 306,428 $ 293,019 $ 223,328 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 131,104 $ 134,625 $ 91,197 Interest-bearing deposits 127,217 122,935 89,135 Total deposits 258,321 257,560 180,332 FHLB advances 25,000 12,000 20,500 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,669 3,730 1,599 Total Liabilities 286,990 273,290 202,431 Total Shareholders' Equity 19,438 19,729 20,897 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 306,428 $ 293,019 $ 223,328 Common Shares Outstanding 2,058,393 2,006,393 2,006,393 Book Value Per Share $ 9.44 $ 9.83 $ 10.42 Friendly Hills Bancorp Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share information) For the three For the three For the six months ended months ended months ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2022 Interest income $ 1,984 $ 1,699 $ 3,683 Interest expense 71 116 187 Net Interest Income 1,913 1,583 3,496 Provision for loan losses - - - Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 1,913 1,583 3,496 Noninterest income 199 680 879 Noninterest expense 2,804 2,465 5,269 Income (Loss) before Provision for Income Taxes (692 ) (202 ) (894 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (215 ) (72 ) (287 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (477 ) $ (130 ) $ (607 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.30 )



