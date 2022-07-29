Coin Cloud Celebrates the 8th Anniversary of its First Bitcoin ATM Installation

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight-years ago tomorrow (July 30, 2014), the first Bitcoin ATM opened for business in the entertainment capital of the world – Las Vegas . Launched by Las Vegas-based Coin Cloud inside the Viva Vegas souvenir shop, it was the first one to be located on the Strip . Less than two months after opening , it surpassed the “first bitcoin ATM in Vancouver (Canada) as the No. 1 performing bitcoin ATM in the world.”



“It is an incredible honor to play a role in the history of Bitcoin and the emergence of crypto and digital currencies,” said Chris McAlary, CEO of Coin Cloud. “While we are focused on the path ahead, the past eight-years have been an incredible journey and I can’t wait to see where we and the industry are at in 2030 as we continue our mission to bring Digital Currency to All.”

When Coin Cloud’s machine was launched, Bitcoin was only five-and-a-half years old and the price for one was roughly $600. Even with the recent decline, a Bitcoin purchased eight-years ago would have increased in price by nearly 4,000 percent.

While Bitcoin tread water for the first few years after the launch of Coin Cloud’s Bitcoin ATMs, it broke through the $1,000 mark in 2017 and skyrocketed to nearly $20,000 by the end of the year. Based on Bitcoin Pizza Day – the first transaction with Bitcoin – that equaled four large pizzas. Today, daily transactions of Bitcoin average around 250K with over 300 million people worldwide using or owning the more than 10K cryptocurrencies .

Like the rapid rise of Bitcoin, Coin Cloud rose with it, evolving technologically at a furious pace. Today, the eighth version of its Digital Currency Machine (DCM) is located in approaching 6,000 locations across the U.S. (47 states) and Brazil. Later this year, the ninth model will begin rolling-out. Coin Cloud’s DCMs expanded significantly beyond Bitcoin to more than 40 crypto and digital currencies people can buy and sell. Coin Cloud DCMs also provide its experience in more than a dozen languages.

Coin Cloud DCMs offer Bitcoin (BTC) and over 40 other digital currency options, like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), USD Coin (USDC) Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), Ethereum (ETH), and a range of stablecoins and DeFi tokens. New coins added recently include Cardano (ADA), Nano (NANO), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Algorand (ALGO), Polygon (MATIC), OMG Network (OMG), and ApeCoin (APE).

Coin Cloud , a Digital Currency Machine (DCM) company committed to Digital Currency for All™ since 2014, operates more than 5,800 DCMs across the U.S. and Brazil. Coin Cloud provides the fastest and easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over 40 other digital assets and cryptocurrencies with cash. Coin Cloud serves their customer base in all their digital asset needs via their Coin Cloud Wallet, mobile app, online purchasing of digital currencies and exclusive NFTs, and Private Client Desk. Coin Cloud’s network of DCMs is 100 percent buy & sell and located at nationally recognized retailers, including ACE Cash Express , H-E-B , Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods , Thorntons , UNFI customer stores, and Yesway . You can find your nearest Coin Cloud DCM / Bitcoin ATM at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms .