Micron Announces Intent to Bring Leading-Edge Memory Manufacturing to the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) commends and thanks the Biden Administration for their leadership and the bipartisan work of Congress for passing the “Chips and Science” legislation. This is a big step towards securing the future of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States and advancing American innovation and competitiveness for years to come.



This legislation will bring leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing to the U.S., creating tens of thousands of jobs and tens of billions of dollars of new investments – transforming U.S. semiconductor innovation and supply chain resilience.

Today, only 2% of global memory supply is manufactured in the U.S., and all of that is produced by Micron. The competitive incentives passed yesterday will allow Micron, the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, to grow domestic production of memory significantly in the years ahead.

As a result of this bipartisan effort to ensure our economic and national security, Micron has an historic opportunity to invest in bringing the most innovative leading-edge memory manufacturing to the U.S. We look forward to sharing more details regarding our plans in the coming weeks.