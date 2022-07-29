The Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market is expected to grow by $ 10.70 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.19% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SaaS-based Business Analytics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973881/?utm_source=GNW

19% during the forecast period. Our report on the SaaS-based business analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift toward SOA, the need for optimizing project management and business processes, and an exponential increase in data.

The SaaS-based business analytics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The SaaS-based business analytics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Retail

• BFSI

• Telecom

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for data integration and visual analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the SaaS-based business analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, the increased adoption of mobile-based business analytical tools and the emergence of advanced analytical tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the SaaS-based business analytics market covers the following areas:

• SaaS-based business analytics market sizing

• SaaS-based business analytics market forecast

• SaaS-based business analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading SaaS-based business analytics market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Board International SA, Global Software LLC, GoodData Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Planful Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., Splunk Inc., Tableau Software LLC, Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. Also, the SaaS-based business analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

