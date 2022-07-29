HRC World PLC : AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2022

HRC WORLD PLC

NASDAQ FIRST NORTH, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: HRC

ISIN: GB00BZ3CDY20

29 July 2022

AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS TO 31 MARCH 2022

The Board of Directors of HRC World Plc (the “Company”), has approved and subsequently are pleased to present its audited financial results for the financial year ended 31 March 2022. The audited financial statements are appended to this announcement and is also available at the Company’s website http://www.hrcplc.co.uk

The Company recorded revenue of US$ 140,000 for the year. Operational overheads resulted in the profit before tax of US$ 1,899,000 as compared to loss of US$ 3,778,000 for the year ended 31 March 2021. The profit was mainly due to the recovery of impairment of the investments in the associate companies after reduction of equity, which contributed to the realisation of profit of US$ 1,899,000.

Earlier this year, the Company embarked on plans to expand its scope of services to member restaurants in the future by developing AI Systems that can help the restaurants manage their revenue generation activities with extensive use of data analytics.The board hopes these AI initiatives will benefit member restaurants directly and indirectly, increase business for the Company.

As announced previously, the Directors are not proposing the payment of a dividend.

THE DIRECTORS OF HRC WORLD PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

About HRC World Plc

HRC World Plc is an England & Wales incorporated public company with registration number 10829936 and is quoted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Copenhagen). HRC World provides café management services for developing tourist-based and event-based revenues in member restaurants as well as implementation of HRC Music initiatives.

Further information may be found at the Company’s website: www.hrcplc.co.uk

Company contact details

HRC World Plc

+603 7786 0500

info@hrcplc.co.uk

Certified Adviser

Keswick Global AG

info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045

