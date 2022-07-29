BH Meraki UAB - unaudited results for the first 6 months of 2022

For the first 6 months of 2022, the loss of BH Meraki UAB before taxation was equal to EUR 314.035 (H1 2021: loss of EUR 145.719) and net loss of the company was equal to EUR 272.424 (H1 2021: loss of EUR 125.217).

As of 30 June 2022 and 31 December 2021, the authorised capital of the company comprised of 2.000.000 ordinary shares at a nominal value of 1 EUR. As of 30 June 2022 and 31 December 2021, the company’s sole shareholder was Baltic Horizon Fund (Estonia).



As of 30 June 2022, the total assets of the company increased to EUR 18.146.723 (31 December 2021: EUR 14.193.354). As of 30 June 2022, the total liabilities of the company increased to EUR 17.077.320 (31 December 2021: EUR 12.848.614).

The company is finishing the construction of the first Meraki office building tower. It is expected to be completed in Q3 2022. The building is expected to start generating cash flow from rent upon completion. The second tower of the Meraki office building is expected to be completed in 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-Mail: tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Attachment