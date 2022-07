English Estonian

Admirals Group AS announces that the member of the Supervisory Board Vyacheslav Balahoncev will not continue in the Supervisory Board of Admirals Group AS as of 01.08.2022, and his term as the member of the Supervisory Board expires on 31.07.2022.

Additional information:



Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admirals Group AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764