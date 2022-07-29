Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market Attracts Profitable Prospects due to Rise in Demand for Less-invasive Techniques for Cardiac Output and Stroke Volume (SV) Measurement, Notes TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: The global cardiac output monitoring devices market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031, as per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



The study by TMR provides panoramic view of the cardiac output monitoring devices market. Hence, readers gain insights on varied aspects including the growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and emerging trends of the cardiac output monitoring devices market. Moreover, this study sheds lights on demand scope for cardiac output monitoring devices during the forecast period.

Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market: Key Findings

For cardiac output monitoring, there are different technologies available today. These technologies are based on pulse contour analysis, bioimpedance, FloTrac monitoring, thermodilution, Doppler, Ficks principle, and PiCCO cardiac output monitoring, notes a cardiac output monitoring devices outlook by TMR. The demand for cardiac output monitoring devices is being increasing as the popularity of these devices increases as a key technique to assess patients in the operating theatre and critical care units. This factor, in turn, is bolstering the global cardiac output monitoring devices market.

Due to advancements in technologies, healthcare professionals across the globe are able to perform continuous real-time cardiac output (CO) monitoring of patients with the help of lithium dilution (LiD) method. The popularity of this technology is projected to increase in the forthcoming years, which is likely to help in the promising growth of the cardiac output monitoring devices market during the forecast period. Hence, as per the cardiac output monitoring devices projections by TMR, the global market is expected to gain a valuation of over US$ 1.77 Bn by 2031.

In hyperdynamic conditions, LiD is being seen to be showing good association with the pulmonary artery catheter (PAC) thermodilution technology. Owing to this factor, companies operating in the cardiac output monitoring devices market are focusing on leveraging avenues in LiD and PAC thermodilution methods. Thus, the popularity of LiDCOplus method is being increasing in the recent years as a dependable option for highly invasive PAC thermodilution technologies, notes a TMR report on the global cardiac output monitoring devices market.





Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the demand for minimally invasive cardiac output monitoring (MICOM) devices globally is boosting the growth prospects in the global market

Rise in the use of less-invasive techniques in order to measure cardiac output and stroke volume (SV) in patients is bolstering the cardiac output monitoring devices market

Surge in the cases of cardiac diseases is creating notable business opportunities for cardiac output monitoring devices manufacturers





Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The cardiac output monitoring devices market in North America is expected to gain sizable growth prospects in the forthcoming years owing to rise in cases of CVDs, surge in healthcare spending, improving spending power of regional population, and accessibility to next-gen devices in the region

The Asia Pacific market is expected to show growth at significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as a rise in the adoption of next-gen products, surge in the health care spending, and amendments in dynamics in the in vitro diagnostics industry of the region

Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Getinge AB

GE Healthcare

Baxter International, Inc.

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

ICU Medical, Inc.

LiDCO Group plc

Uscom

Deltex Medical Group plc

CNSystems Medizintechnik GmbH





Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Technology Pulmonary Artery Catheter Thermodilution Pulse Contour Analysis Technique Lithium Dilution Technique Arterial Waveform Analysis Technique Doppler Transthoracic Impedance & Bioreactance Analysis

Product Consumables & Accessories Devices

Type Invasive Non-invasive

End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







