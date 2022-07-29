American Marketing Association Chicago Accepting Nominations for Chicagoland 'Marketer of the Year' Award

CHICAGO, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) has announced a new award for brand marketers: Marketer of the Year. The award is open to any in-house marketer based in the Chicagoland area, though their employer does not need to be local. Nominees' current responsibilities must focus on the branding, marketing, and communications aspects of their company's brand, including nonprofits, small businesses, and companies of all sizes. Nominations can be submitted through midnight on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

"The Marketer of the Year award is an exciting opportunity for brand marketers," said Chris McGuire, president-elect of AMA Chicago. "We're looking to honor a marketer who has overcome a business obstacle, or turned something around for their brand, or dealt with a lot of challenges and still came out ahead. Chicago is home to incredible brands, and AMA Chicago is thrilled to honor an outstanding professional in our field."

The honoree will be recognized for their strategy, results, vision, and leadership in marketing. Examples include marketers who have evolved a brand and changed how consumers view them; marketers who made headlines and built engagement and awareness of their brand; marketers whose specific campaigns yielded remarkable results.

"This is a great opportunity for agencies to nominate our clients," said McGuire, who is also Director of Client Growth and Engagement at McGuffin Creative Group, Inc. "These types of honors matter and offer credibility. The Marketer of the Year award is the perfect way to honor and give back to our clients who are doing the day-to-day work of leading a brand."

Nominations are open through August 15 at amachicago.org/marketer-of-the-year. The process is simple, requiring the nominee's LinkedIn profile and a short narrative (300-1,000 words). The narrative must address the three categories of criteria: Strategy, Results, Vision & Leadership. The nominee needs to have completed the work outlined in the narrative within the last 12-18 months. For more information on the Marketer of the Year award or to find out more about the AMA Chicago chapter, visit the website at AMAChicago.org.

American Marketing Association Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is 85 years strong. AMA Chicago provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and consultancies are invited to join AMA Chicago to make connections with marketers from every industry and skill set. Visit amachicago.org to learn more and join.

