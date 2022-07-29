The Global Arak Market is expected to grow by $ 2.63 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Arak Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309955/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of distilleries and growth in exports of arak, growth in global online retail, and changes in consumer behavior and lifestyle.

The arak market analysis includes the raw material segment and geographic landscape.



The arak market is segmented as below:

By Raw Material

• Grapes

• Aniseed

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the growing online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the arak market growth during the next few years. Also, homemade and unlabeled arak production and growing demand for arak in apac region will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading arak market vendors that include Chateau Ksara, Domaine des Tourelles, El Massaya, Haddad Distilleries, Kawar Arak, Lebanese Arak Corp., Lebanese Fine Wines Ltd., LibanonWeine, and Zumot Distilleries. Also, the arak market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

