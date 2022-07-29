The Global Roselle Market is expected to grow by $ 57.87 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roselle Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309954/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the roselle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of roselle, rising application of roselle, and product line extension.

The roselle market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The roselle market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Powder

• Liquid



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the inclination toward herbal and natural products as one of the prime reasons driving the roselle market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of e-commerce channels and growing applications of roselle extracts in the beverage industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on roselle market covers the following areas:

• Roselle market sizing

• Roselle market forecast

• Roselle market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading roselle market vendors that include Apple Food Industries, Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd, Buddha Teas, Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd., Fernweh Agro, Fraser and Neave Ltd., Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd., Roselle Farms, Teacurry, Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd., and US Wellness LLC. Also, the roselle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all upcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

