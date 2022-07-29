The Global Derma Rollers Market is expected to grow by $ 88.53 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Derma Rollers Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309952/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the derma rollers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for cosmetic production among middle-aged women, growing derma rollers for hair care, and increasing skin problems in women.

The derma rollers market analysis includes application and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The derma rollers market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Skin care

• Hair regrowth



By End-user

• Female

• Male



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the derma rollers market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing penetration of derma rollers in developing countries and product launches by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on derma rollers market covers the following areas:

• Derma rollers market sizing

• Derma rollers market forecast

• Derma rollers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading derma rollers market vendors that include 4T Medical Ltd., Awilke Biotechnology Co. Ltd., BeautyBio Inc., Beauty by Earth, C Cube Advanced Technologies, Claster LLC Linduray Skincare, Daejong Medical Co Ltd., Dermaroller GmbH, dr pen Australia, DS Healthcare Group Inc., Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., JJ online mall Ltd., Mars by GHC, NEA BRANDS LLC, Prosper Beauty LLC, Sdara Skincare, and Tecan Ltd. Also, the derma rollers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

