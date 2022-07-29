Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (GBP): Directorate Change

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (the “Company”)

a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey

with registration number 45582

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002XNM3W9D6DF327

Changes of Non-Executive Directors

The Board of the Company announces the appointment of Mrs Nathalie Esposito and Mr Erich Bonnet as non-executive directors of the Company with immediate effect.

Mrs. Nathalie Esposito

Mrs. Nathalie Esposito is a partner, member of the management committee and Head of Business Development at GSA Capital. GSA Capital operated as a quantitative hedge fund managing third party capital from 2005 until 2021 and is currently a privately owned proprietary trading and investment ﬁrm. At GSA Capital, Mrs. Esposito has been successfully driving the growth strategy, which has resulted in successful diversiﬁcation of business lines and quadrupling of assets under management. For twelve years, from 2002 through 2014, she held senior positions in alternative investment research and portfolio management at BlackRock Alternative Advisors: sourcing and evaluating hedge fund talent across strategy types, leading due diligence processes and working closely with client relationship management.

Mr. Erich Bonnet

Erich Bonnet is the founder, principal and managing partner of Smart Lenders Asset Management, an investment management ﬁrm specialised in direct lending to consumers and small businesses through marketplace lending platforms. From 2009 through 2014, Mr. Bonnet was the founder and Chairman at Furstenberg Finance and SB Partners, a family investment holding and consulting company, notably advising a major ﬁnancial institution and private equity and distressed investment funds. From 1998 through 2008, Mr. Bonnet was the founder and Head of Strategy and Asset Management at ADI Alternative Investments, a multi-billion dollar investment ﬁrm specialising in alternative asset management.

There is no further information is to be disclosed in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) - (6) of the FCA Listing Rules.

The Board also announces that Mr Bruce James and Ms Julia Goh have both resigned as non-executive directors effective 29 August, 2022.

Furthermore, Mr Andrew Howat has resigned as a non-executive director and will not be standing for re-election at the Company’s forthcoming annual general meeting, which is expected to be convened to be held on Thursday, 22 September, 2022.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP

Emmanuel Gavaudan

+44 20 3751 5389

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Secretary

+44 (0) 1481 702400

29 July 2022

Website: www.bgholdingltd.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has been authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission as an authorised closed-ended investment scheme. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

