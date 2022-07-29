Vacation Innovations Announces Title Sponsorship of the First Annual Brendan Arlington Memorial Golf Tournament

Orlando, Fla., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Innovations (“VI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of travel-related products, software, and services, today announced its title sponsorship of the First Annual Brendan Arlington Memorial Golf Tournament, named for Largo Police Department Officer Brendan Arlington, who tragically lost his life to suicide on January 21, 2021. This loss directly impacted members of the VI family, and the Company hopes to draw attention to the fact that year after year, more first responders die by their own hand than in the line of duty.

All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to Survive First, a Cocoa Beach-based not-for-profit organization whose mission is to reduce first responder suicide through quality education, peer support, and mental health and wellness resources, while fostering a greater sense of community and awareness amongst first responders and their supporters.

“First responders play a critical role in our community, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to honor Brendan while also working to help prevent future tragedies,” said Chad Newbold, CEO of Vacation Innovations. “We appreciate everything Survive First does to not only raise awareness of mental health in the first responder community but also to provide tangible help to those in need of support.”

The tournament will be held at Eagle Creek Golf Course on Saturday, August 6, 2022. For more information, including how to register, visit https://survivefirst.networkforgood.com/events/43033-brendan-arlington-memorial-golf-tournament.

“We appreciate Vacation Innovations for helping bring this tournament to life and for supporting our mission to reduce first responder suicide,” said Doug Monda, President and co-founder of Survive First. “We value our community partners and will continue working hard to ensure the support of all of our sponsors and participants is felt far and wide as we work to save lives.”

Vacation Innovations is actively engaged in supporting local charities and causes that address the crisis of homelessness and mental health. For more information on Survive First, including how to get help, get involved, or donate to this cause, visit https://survivefirst.us/.

About Survive First

Survive First (survivefirst.us) is a 501(c)3 whose mission is to reduce first responder suicide through quality education, peer support, and mental health and wellness resources, while fostering a greater sense of community and awareness amongst first responders and their supporters. Survive First will strive to eliminate the stigma often associated with seeking mental health treatment. The organization is a resource for first responders and their families seeking information to help navigate the mental health challenges a career in public safety and health fields often bring. No first responder is alone. There is help. We are here.