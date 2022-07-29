The Global Battery Operated Lights Market is expected to grow by $ 32.62 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period

New York, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Operated Lights Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309951/?utm_source=GNW

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the battery operated lights market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing online sales of battery-operated lights, continuous reduction in battery costs, and growing utilization as seasonal and festive lights.

The battery operated lights market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The battery operated lights market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of new battery-operated lights with advanced features as one of the prime reasons driving the battery operated lights market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing traction of intelligent lighting systems and rise in focus on the energy efficiency of household lighting systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on battery operated lights market covers the following areas:

• Battery operated lights market sizing

• Battery operated lights market forecast

• Battery operated lights market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading battery operated lights market vendors that include Acuity Brands Inc., Astera LED Technology GmbH, Bayco Products Inc., BelloLite, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hafele SE and Co KG, Hubbell Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Larson Electronics LLC, Legrand SA, Neo Neon Holdong Ltd., Orient Electric Ltd, Patlite Corp., Prism Lighting Group, Ring LLC, Schneider Electric SE, The Glow Company UK Ltd., and VIGNAL ABL USA. Also, the battery operated lights market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

