CGG: 2022 Interim Financial Report available

CGG

Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,123,572

Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy

No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry

2022 Interim Financial Report available

Massy, France – July 29, 2022

CGG announced today that its interim financial report as at June 30, 2022 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available on the Company’s website (www.cgg.com) under the Investors section (both in “Regulated information” and “Financial information”).

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

