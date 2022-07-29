RM Sotheby’s and Linkage Magazine Team Up for Unique Seminar During Monterey Car Week

Newport, Rhode Island, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 17th, RM Sotheby’s and Linkage Magazine, the magazine geared for the Automotive Life, will team up for a unique, multi-media seminar where a panel consisting of automotive all-stars will discuss “History, Intellect, Passion–What Connects Collectors to Cars.” with a deep dive on the 1956 Ferrari 410 Sport and 2008 Lamborghini Reventon, feature lots of RM Sotheby’s Monterey 2022 auction. The seminar will take place at 3:00 p.m.in the Colton Rooms at the Monterey Conference Center.

The all-star panel includes:

Donald Osborne, Publisher, Linkage magazine, CEO of the Audrain Group, noted automotive author, appraiser, and host of the “Assess and Caress” segments on “Jay Leno’s Garage.”

Miles Collier is a collector, enthusiast, writer, and artist who founded the Revs Institute® in Naples, Florida, regarded as one of the greatest repositories of automobile resources in the world and home to the Collier Collection. He is well-known as an advocate of the automobile as being among the most important technological artifacts of the twentieth century.

Steve Serio has been in the enthusiast auto business since 1987 and is the owner of the Bond Group which buys and sells all marques of classics from Astons to Ferrari, Porsches, and more. A professional photographer, he has always been passionate about cars. Formerly the owner of Lotus and Aston Martin dealerships, today he also is an active contributor to many publications.

“At most collector car auctions, you can learn a lot about the particular cars on offer—when they were made, their special features, how people connect emotionally to them, and, eventually, what the market says they’re worth,” said Linkage Publisher, CEO of Audrain Group, and noted automotive author, Donald Osborne. “But that’s not the whole story. We will take seminar participants in a time machine, back to when the cars were designed, built, and driven, and find out a bit of why these cars have transcended their time to become icons.”

About Linkage Magazine

Linkage Magazine is a quartlerly magazine put out by Audrain Motorsport that is geared for the Automotive Life. The classic car world is driven by passion, and Linkage is your connection to the Experiences, Opinions and Values that power that passion. Each of our glossy, quarterly print issues takes you on a journey into the car world you know — and the car world you don’t. Each 180-page issue dives deep into the car world, with features that cover everything from the glamour of great roads in Italy to the grit of your local Saturday night grudge races. It’s about Experiences. Your favorite automotive personalities are here — including Jay Leno, Simon Kidston, Donald Osborne and Zak Brown — joined by others who are destined to be your next favorites. It’s about Opinions. Beyond that, we cover classic car auctions around the world, giving you insight on what’s going on in the market for the classics and collectibles you already own, as well as the ones you still dream of owning. it’s about Values.

About RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is the world's largest collector car auction house by total sales. With over 40 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live and online) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for six of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction.

