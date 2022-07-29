Bring Out Your Boujee Side: The Gin Joint and St. George Spirits to Host "Baller Brunch" on Sunday, August 7th

182 East Bay Street Charleston, SC 29401, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charleston, S.C. — Brunch is a serious thing in Charleston, which is why The Gin Joint and St. George Spirits are taking brunch to the next level with their Baller Brunch event on Sunday, August 7th. This one-day-only special event will take place from noon to five at The Gin Joint at 182 East Bay Street.

Inspired by St. George Spirits’ drink the Baller Single Malt Whiskey, the two establishments joined forces to curate a menu that has cocktails featuring the Baller Malt Whiskey as well as St. George’s terroir gin expression and NOLA Coffee liqueur. Guests should expect to enjoy a fun brunch event with a decadent menu featuring over-the-top items such as:

Foie and Waffles - Pan-seared Foie Gras, Belgian waffle, cherry-Campari reduction, tangerine lace

- Pan-seared Foie Gras, Belgian waffle, cherry-Campari reduction, tangerine lace Oysters "French" - PEI oyster, caviar, champagne, creme fraiche, chive

- PEI oyster, caviar, champagne, creme fraiche, chive Melon Baller - Melon, gold glitter, shiso, rose wine

- Melon, gold glitter, shiso, rose wine Crab Deviled Eggs - King crab, dukes, dijon, smoked old bay, celery

- King crab, dukes, dijon, smoked old bay, celery Lobster Salad - Capers, Shallot, Aioli, hash brown

- Capers, Shallot, Aioli, hash brown Steak Frites - Filet, fries, bordelaise, bone marrow butter

“Collaboration stretches our creative limits and allows us to quite literally bring something new and exciting to the table,” says Wells Bolt, owner of The Gin Joint. “We’re certain guests are going to love this fun-themed day and we cannot wait to bring them a wonderful experience.”

If you are interested in attending the Baller Brunch, check out more information on the Gin Joint’s Facebook Event Page, and be sure to like the Gin Joint for future events and updates.

The Gin Joint has been offering an expansive list of classics alongside a rotating seasonal menu since 2010. With press such as being ranked the Best Cocktails in Charleston, the team prides itself on crafting unique experiences for each customer. Check out their full menu here.

