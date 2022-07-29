TOHO CLUB Purchased BAYC#5513 to Create Benchmark NFT Project of China - BATC

New York, NY, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In May 2022, TOHO CLUB, an NFT issuing platform in China announced a purchase of BAYC#5513, which will be modified by the platform.

The images of BATC (Bored Ape TOHO Club) are created based on the “bored” nature of Bored Ape and its portrait. More Chinese elements that are in line with Chinese people’s aesthetic taste have been included into the design of BATC. The 9,999 BATC images are randomly generated via programming from a pool of 11 body parts and over 400 components. So, each single BATC is a unique digital copyright product of the Chinese version of Board Ape. It is firmly believed that BATC, integrating hundreds of elements, will compose a new chapter of Chinese copyright NFR.

TOHO CLUB has tailored a song and an MV for BATC, which are widely spread in China. Dozens of celebrities and enterprises have announced their intentions to purchase BATC and explore the commercial value of BATC.

Buyers will be drawn from those who have made appointments for the purchase of the limited edition of 9,999 copies of BATC. The estimated total number of potential buyers will exceed 200,000. Different from NFR, which is common in China, BATC will be released as copyright products. Buyers can modify their BATC or use it in physical production and commercial licensing. This is a significant attempt in the development of China’s NFT industry.

Together with the DAO of BATC, TOHO CLUB will continue promoting the brand value of BATC while exploring the possibility for the commercialisation of BATC in the future. More Chinese people will know Board Ape and NFT. Let’s follow TOHO CLUB and embrace metaverse of the future!

Company Name: TOHO(BEIJING) Digital Technology Co.,Ltd

Contact Person: Xianxian Long

Email: longxianxian@touhaoclub.com

Website: www.touhaoclub.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment