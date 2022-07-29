Elray Resources Inc. Clarifies Official Twitter Account

Las Vegas, NV, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Elray Resources Inc. (OTCPK: ELRA ), trading as Elray Resources Inc., affirmed in an announcement today that its official Twitter account is https://twitter.com/ELRA_Official



It has come to the Company’s attention that there have been claims by parties not associated with Elray Recourses Inc. making false claims and claiming that their Twitter Accounts were official; this is untrue and as per above, the Company’s official account is https://twitter.com/ELRA_Official

The Company has recently updated its OTC Company Profile to reflect the details of this account.

The Company will utilize this official account to bring updates to the public when appropriate and when deemed necessary.

ABOUT ELRAY

Elray Resources Inc. formed in 2004 is an online Technology Focused Company. The Company is run by a successful group of Online Software marketing specialists Management is currently restructuring ELRA and once this is achieved will capitalise on certain opportunities it has identified for its e-commerce IP and will also seek to acquire additional IP and revenue generating businesses within the e-commerce arena.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding ELRA's plans, objectives, future opportunities for ELRA's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding ELRA's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond ELRA's control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business, with key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents. Any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of which such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Contact:

Lin Dong

Email: info@elraygaming.com