AGCO suspends and moves to revoke the liquor licence of EFS Social Club in Toronto following fatal shooting

TORONTO, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued an Order of Suspension for the liquor licence of EFS Social Club located at 647 King St. W. Toronto. The suspension is in immediate effect and the club is not legally allowed to sell or serve alcohol for the duration of the suspension.



Under the authority of the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA), the Deputy Registrar has also issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) to revoke the liquor licence of EFS Social Club for allegedly breaching a condition of its liquor licence.

That condition required “that the Licensee shall ensure that every entrance to the premises during operating hours is staffed with at least one security person equipped with a metal detector and that the device is used on every person entering the facility, with no exception.”

On Sunday July 17, 2022, it was reported that a fatal shooting had taken place inside of the establishment.

The AGCO reviewed video surveillance from the night in question and has reason to believe that a metal detector was not being used on every person entering the facility.

Holding a liquor licence comes with legal obligations and a licence holder is required to abide by all conditions of the licence.

The AGCO is committed to ensuring that the alcohol sector is regulated in the public interest and in accordance with the principles of honesty and integrity, and social responsibility.

“Those who hold liquor licences in Ontario are required to operate with honesty and integrity. In the public interest, they also must fulfill the obligations under the LLCA and the conditions on their licence. The AGCO takes a compliance-focused approach to regulation, and our goal is to work proactively with licensees to meet their regulatory obligations. But in cases that involve a significant breach impacting the public interest, the AGCO will take strong regulatory action to protect the public.

Tom Mungham, Registrar and CEO, AGCO

Licence holders who do not meet the requirements under the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA) are subject to regulatory action, including the possibility of an Order of Monetary Penalty, a temporary suspension of the licence, or in the most serious cases, a revocation of the licence.

An establishment served with a Notice of Proposal has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action to the Licence Appeal Tribunal , which is an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

The AGCO is responsible for regulating the alcohol, gaming, horse racing and private cannabis retail sectors in Ontario in accordance with the principles of honesty and integrity, and in the public interest.

The AGCO is a regulatory agency with a governing board that reports to the Ministry of the Attorney General. The agency was established on February 23, 1998 under the Alcohol, Cannabis and Gaming Regulation and Public Protection Act, 1996.

