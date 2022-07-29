EssilorLuxottica: Publication of the 2022 Interim Financial Report

English French Italian

Charenton-le-Pont, France (July, 29 2022 – 7:10 pm) – The Board of Directors of EssilorLuxottica met yesterday to approve the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.

In addition to the press release announcing second-quarter and first-half 2022 results, the Interim Financial Report comprises the First-half 2022 Management Report, the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, the Statutory Auditors’ Review Report on the Interim Financial Information, the Unaudited Pro Forma Consolidated Interim Financial Information and the Statement by the Person Responsible for the 2022 Interim Financial Report.

The Interim Financial Report can be downloaded from the Company’s website, https://www.essilorluxottica.com/, “Investors / Publications and Downloads” section, or by clicking on:

https://www.essilorluxottica.com/sites/default/files/documents/2022-07/EN_Interim%20Financial%20Report_FINAL_3.pdf

