Kaltura Confirms Receipt Of Unsolicited Proposal From Panopto

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) is aware of the public announcement made by Panopto, Inc., a private company owned by K1 Investment Management, LLC, regarding a non-binding, unsolicited proposed business combination transaction in which Panopto would acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock at a purchase price of $3.00 per share in cash. Kaltura’s Board of Directors will evaluate the proposal in due course. Kaltura continues to execute on its strategy to power video experiences for learning, collaboration, entertainment, and events for organizations around the world.



Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.

