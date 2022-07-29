Houston Back on Track launches campaign connecting Houstonians to hiring resources

Houston, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Back on Track, the employer-led job recovery initiative of the Greater Houston Partnership, is launching a campaign to connect job seekers to employers and community organizations. The campaign includes a new website, enhanced social channels and an extensive network of employers and community organizations offering services in both English and Spanish to encourage strong job growth in Houston.

Dave Edwards, director of human resources with Houston Back on Track employer partner Mustang Cat says, “We realized a long time ago we’re not going to be able to find enough candidates with the experience we need. So, we committed to training people and developing them for our roles.” Edwards continued, “the great thing about Houston Back on Track is it provides us the opportunity to re-skill people who may have come from another industry and give them valuable skills to grow in their career.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 214,000 Houstonians lost their jobs. They now find themselves navigating a post-pandemic economy requiring better skills and the uncertainty of growing inflation and a softening economy. Good jobs are available in Houston, a region that usually creates 60,000 to 70,000 jobs a year. Houston Back on Track connects Houstonians looking for quality employment to programs that best suit their career and education goals, typically within the customer service, energy, medical and transportation industries.

“A program like this can be life-changing for the person and their family because it provides them an opportunity to learn a new skill set, training and access to the education they didn’t have the first time around,” Edwards said. “Those skills provide entry into an organization that may offer opportunities down the road. To me, that’s life-changing for any family.”

To address the region’s workforce needs, Houston Back on Track is forging partnerships with organizations such as WorkFaith, Houston Area Urban League, the Wesley Community Center and more to offer job seekers career and financial coaching at no cost. Some provide in-house training programs, while others work with third-party providers. Partners may also offer wraparound services like childcare and education, serve as food pantries and help meet other critical needs.

“We understand taking the first steps toward a new career can be intimidating, especially for anyone who has spent months or years out of the workforce,” said Greater Houston Partnership’s Director of Regional Workforce Recovery Carl Salazar. “Houston Back on Track is here to support you in your search for a new career. If you visit our new website, you can get started today. We will direct you to our partners’ best career coaches and resources.”

Houston Back on Track partners with some of the largest employers in the region, including Houston Methodist, Mustang Cat, Silver Eagle Houston, Primary Services and HCA Houston Healthcare. These employers are currently hiring for high-quality, long-term jobs. If you are presently searching for a job but are interested in learning more about a new, rewarding career and would like to speak with a career coach, visit the Houston Back on Track website to start your new career path.

About Houston Back on Track

Houston Back on Track is an employer-led job recovery initiative developed by the Greater Houston Partnership and Boston Consulting Group with a mission to help Houstonians affected by the pandemic and the current economic climate get back into the workforce. By partnering with community and education organizations and area employers, Houston Back on Track provides access to short-term training, certification programs and career coaching, offering job seekers the confidence and tools to find a new, rewarding career.

Attachments