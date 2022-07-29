disguise Wins an Emmy Award for its Extended Reality Solution

LONDON, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- disguise today announces it has received an Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy Award for its Extended Reality (xR) technology. Established by the Television Academy, the 74th annual Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy Awards (formerly known as the Engineering Emmy Awards) were created to highlight individuals and companies that “materially affect the production, recording, transmission or reception of television.” This marks disguise’s first Emmy win.

“Receiving this award is a huge win for disguise and a testament to our efforts to redefine the world of production through our xR solution. We are grateful for our team who keep on pushing boundaries and our community of users who partner with us and use our technology to create amazing productions,” says disguise CEO Fernando Küfer.

In the past two years, the disguise xR platform has helped generate over 600 real-time productions in 50 countries, including LED-based virtual productions for Netflix and Amazon Prime. disguise’s advanced image processing capabilities allow for the seamless integration of computer-generated elements and environments with physical props and performers, creating a blended world where the physical and digital exist in perfect harmony.

For production teams, that means going beyond green screens to capture visual effects, lighting, reflections and shadows—all completely in-camera. Multiple locations can be filmed from a single studio in real-time, leading to a production environment where creative decisions can be made quickly and with improved collaboration from all crew on set. xR technology also provides the ability to extend sets digitally, giving creatives a limitless canvas to explore their vision.

"Back in 2019, we saw the promise that xR held for improved collaboration on sets, added time control while shooting and the ability to capture realistic lighting and reflections from CG graphics in-camera. In the past two and a half years since we launched our xR solution, we have seen wide, global democratization and uptake of xR. The appetite for virtual production is only growing and so is our commitment to listening to customers, building a virtual experience and technology platform and helping our partners create experiences that defy expectations,” says Küfer.

The Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy Award caps off an exceptional year for disguise. In April, the company received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise Innovation, one of the most prestigious business awards available for UK firms. disguise has also won a Cynopsis Sports Media Award for Innovation during the pandemic and has been shortlisted for a CSI Award for “Best Sports Broadcast or Streaming Innovation”, a Growing Business of the Year Award and a Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Award for Technology Innovation.

The Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy winners will be honored on September 28, 2022 during a live ceremony.

Read the full announcement of the Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy Awards here: https://www.emmys.com/awards/emmys/engineering-emmys

# # #

About disguise

disguise is the platform to imagine, create and deliver spectacular visual experiences. Its award-winning extended reality (xR) solution has powered over 600 immersive real-time productions across live entertainment for music artists such as Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, film and episodic TV productions for Netflix and Amazon Prime, corporate presentations for Siemens and Verizon, and live broadcast programs from Eurosport, MTV and ITV, in more than 50 countries.

With an ever-increasing global partner network and working alongside the world’s most talented visual designers and technical teams in live events, TV broadcasts, films, concert touring, theatre, fixed installations and corporate and entertainment events, disguise is building the next generation of collaborative tools to help artists and technologists realize their vision.

Recognized as one of the Financial Times’ top 1000 fastest growing businesses for 2021, disguise has recently announced new majority backing from investment firm Carlyle Group, with Epic Games taking a minority stake.

For more information, please visit www.disguise.one

Germany https://www.disguise.one/de

France https://www.disguise.one/fr

Spain https://www.disguise.one/es

Japan https://www.disguise.one/jp

China https://www.disguise.one/cn

Korea https://www.disguise.one/kr

Attachment