Optimum Employer Solutions Again Named One of the Best Places to Work in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum Employer Solutions is very pleased to be acknowledged as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Orange County, by the Orange County Business Journal.

"The past two years have brought extraordinary challenges for everyone," says President and Founder Kevin Gramian. "And I'm especially proud of how our employees have embraced them, and continue to deliver steady and responsive service - to take the best care possible of our clients' employees. This award is for them."

Created in 2009 and a project of the Orange County Business Journal, in partnership with Workforce Research Group, the county-wide survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and honors the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses. Winners were announced in the July 4 issue of the Orange County Business Journal.

To be considered, employers must:

Have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in Orange County

Have a physical operation in Orange County

Be a publicly or privately held organization, for-profit, not-for-profit, or a government organization

Have been in business for at least one year, at registration deadline.

Employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics are evaluated; and employees are surveyed to measure their experience. The combined scores of both processes (20% and 80%, respectively) determine the top organizations and their ranking.

Optimum Employer Solutions also appeared on OCBJs Best Places to Work list from 2016 to 2021, and on Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list in 2018, and every year since 2011.

About Optimum Employer Solutions

Optimum Employer Solutions - an IRS-designated Certified* Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) - was founded with the goal of helping small businesses survive, thrive, and compete for the best talent by giving them access to resources and benefits typically only found at very large companies. As a single, knowledgeable partner, we help our clients to focus on their core business and save time and money by handling all their HR, benefits, and payroll needs.

We Care About Your Humans

www.optimumhr.net

