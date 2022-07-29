New to The Street TV Announces its Four Business Guest Interviews Airing on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 6:00 PM ET

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces broadcasting its business TV show Saturday, July 30, 2022, on Bloomberg TV at 6:00 PM ET.



New to The Street's TV show will air the following four (4) business interviews:

1). Fintech/Cryptocurrency- "Special Episode," FINTECH.TV's - Digital Asset Report, CEO/Founder Vince Molinari's interview with Fantom Foundation's (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) CEO/CIO, Michael Kong.

2). Mikra Cellular Sciences' (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. )(TSXV: LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO.

3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency- LGCY Network's (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) and Quantum International Corp.'sQuantum International Corp.'s (OTC Pink: QUAN), LootUp App , interview with Justin Waiau, Project Manager at LGCY Networks and CEO at Quantum International Corp / LootUp.

New to The Street TV, in collaboration with Vince Molinari, Founder/CEO at FINTECH.TV's Digital Asset Report , hosted this "Special Episode," interviewing Michael Kong, Chief Executive Officer/ Chief Innovation Officer at Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) ("Fantom"). Vince and Michael discuss the fundamental business ongoings at Fantom from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) studio. $FTM's ecosystem is a layer-1 blockchain; its unique chain is capable of multiple transactions simultaneously. The blockchain engine is Lachesis' aBFT (asynchronous Byzantine Fault-Tolerant) consensus algorithm . The blockchain can process a transaction within one second, whereas other blockchain ecosystems can take much longer. Because the system can do multiple transactions, costs are reduced compared to other competitors' platforms. DeFi Smart Contracts using the platform can expect ease of use and speeds in closing transactions with lower transactional costs. Speed, security, and scalability are some of the main attributes of the Fantom Foundation platform ecosystem. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Fantom Foundation - https://fantom.foundation/ .

New to The Street TV welcomes Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra"), a biosciences and consumer wellness company that develops innovative therapies for cellular health and a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF). Talking in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace, Jamal explains to TV Host Jane King the Company's uniquely formulated nutraceutical bio-active compounds. The CELLF™ product , once ingested, absorbs the mineral/nutrient compounds through the small intestines for cellular uses. Jamal reveals to viewers that cellular health is the key to wellness and the link between cellular activities and overall health. The vitamin market contains misconceptions and false claims about overall consumer wellness. Taking handfuls of pills is not the solution. Most of the time, one's body does not need certain compounds but requires other compounds. CELLF™ is a butter-type consistency that delivers its nutrient-filled combinations directly to the jejunum (mid-small intestine) and distributes from blood plasma to cells. The product doesn't need individual customization; it absorbs compounds on the cellular levels based on what the individual's body needs. Jamal says that due to the human stress from COVID-19 and other social and economic events, people are looking for ways to become healthy; as such, the growth in wellness-based products continues. The Company's recent consumer survey revealed that most people have difficulty maintaining personal health. All the cells and organs of the body are Mikra's targets to help individuals increase the body's cellular ability to recover from any form of stress and obtain a complete wellness solution. The parent Company, Lifeist Wellness, Inc., is a business incubator in the health wellness sector. It provides Mikra with the business and manufacturing support necessary to produce its bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ .

At the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) studio, Mr. Alain Ghiai, Chief Executive Officer, Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), sits down with New to The Street TV's Host Jane King. Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and data management. The Company never uses third-party technological platforms and never data mines information which is a typical practice on free open-platform sites. Many industries require cyber insurance for protection against cyber security breaches. The increase in premiums in just the last couple of years is up over 91%, and expectations are these premiums will continue to rise. The worldwide hacking continues, with business entities continuously combating potential cyber-attacks. The cybersecurity issues caused about $6 trillion worldwide in damages throughout 2021. BEC (Business Email Compromise) and email phishing attacks continue to grow throughout 2022. Most businesses say the most likely cyber breach threats come from emails outside their operations. Sekur Private Data, Ltd's encryptions technology platforms have private/secure emails and messaging solutions, which can eliminate potential cyber hacks. The SekurSend/SekurReply features on SekurMail / SekurMessenger subscription-based platforms give a close-loop private communication. Small/Medium businesses are likely a hacking target due to the internal limitations on advanced technologies used in daily operations. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. will launch an aggressive marketing campaign in September 2022, targeting businesses with limited technological resources which can greatly improve their cybersecurity efforts with Sekur products. New business video tutorials are forthcoming, informing businesses about domain migration and other encryption services. Sekur announced a collaboration with RE/Max Marketplace moving forward with Sekur's business products . And, Sekur Private Data is putting $1 million online in new servers to ensure more encrypted capacities for its subscribers. Sekur's owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com.

New to The Street TV airs the in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Justin Waiau, Project Manager at LGCY Network (CRYPTO: LGCY) ($LGCY) and CEO at Quantum International Corp. (OTCPINK: QUAN) / LootUp App . LGCY Network develops dApps (decentralized applications) for payments on the blockchain. Recently, LootUp App became part of Quantum International Corporation (OTCPINK: QUAN), a publicly traded issuer on OTC Markets. Using the $LGCY blockchain, LootUp App has unique features as a payment application that overcome the inherent issues typically seen with legacy-type payment ecosystems. These legacy systems take custody of amounts used for a payment transaction and then misuse these funds in leverage bets without the consent or knowledge of the account holders. Many crypto exchange platforms collapsed from leveraging their custodial accounts and promises of unsustainable APYs (Annual Percentage Yields), losing millions or even billions of dollars of account holders' funds. LootUp is a new way to send, receive and earn; faster, cheaper, and more secure payment transactions. The wallet is not complicated to set-up or use and doesn't generate long digital addresses. LootUp sponsors the "GAS" fee, so end-users don't pay that fee. Invoices can be generated quickly with ease to confirm and pay. LootUp App utilizes the power and strength of the LGCY blockchain and is soon available for individuals and businesses in the Apply Store and the Google Play Store . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit LGCY Network - https://lgcy.network/ .



About Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM):

Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) is an open-source, decentralized Smart Contract platform for DApps and digital assets created as an alternative to Ethereum. Fantom aims to overcome the limitations of previous generation blockchains and balance three components: scalability, security, and decentralization. The project offers tools to simplify integrating existing DApps, a detailed staking reward system, and built-in DeFi instruments. Fantom is a Layer-1 blockchain that uses a scratch-built consensus mechanism and independent consensus layer, Lachesis, to facilitate DeFi and related services based on smart contracts. Lachesis provides security for other layers, including Opera, Fantom's EVM-compatible Smart Contract chain. Fantom's key strengths are its performance and efficient transaction processing; transactions settle in 1-2 seconds, costing just a few cents per transaction. As a result, Fantom provides higher scalability but lower cost - https://fantom.foundation/ .

About FINETECH.TV :

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform bringing the latest in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs, and ESG. The show offers studio presence at leading international exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange. The first of its kind platform featuring young, internationally diverse voices sharing their concerns and needs—framing their asks and expectations directly with experienced top-level executives across public markets. The network's growth investors and tech builders deploy billions of dollars advancing innovative and sustainable products in the finance and tech industries - https://www.fintech.tv/ .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra"), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on one's health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its portfolio business units include CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country's largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About LootUp App :

LootUp App will allow the user to send to usernames instead of long addresses, give sponsored gas options, and will have the ability to cancel and confirm transactions. Built on the LGCY Network blockchain, LootUp will be non-custodial and peer-to-peer. The app allows users to discuss payments through a messenger inside the app, create invoices, and provide a decentralized marketplace to buy and sell products; the LootUp app will have everything needed for the general public to utilize the safety and security of blockchain technology without the headache - https://lootup.app/ .

