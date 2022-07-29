Acrow’s Paul Sullivan Participates in Corporate Council on Africa’s U.S.-Africa Business Summit 2022

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Sullivan, President – International Business at Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, recently took part in a Panel discussion at the Corporate Council on Africa’s 14th U.S.-Africa Business Summit. The event was held July 19-22, 2022 in Marrakech, Morocco and convened more than 1,000 U.S. and African business executives and government leaders in support of building stronger U.S. and Africa trade, investment and commercial ties.



Sullivan spoke during the presentation titled “Building Infrastructure: Highway to Growth” which focused on the urgent need to increase infrastructure development on the continent, which is particularly critical with the imminent implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area. Drawing upon his extensive experience with the successful implementation of transformative large-scale bridge development programs across the continent, Sullivan shared his insights on reducing transportation infrastructure deficits in support of sustainable economic development and more broadly experienced prosperity.

Kalidou Gadio, Partner, Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP moderated the dialogue. Sullivan’s co-panelists included Hon. Alice Albright, CEO, Millennium Challenge Corporation; Tshepidi Moremong, COO, Africa50; Albert Momo, Vice President and Executive Director of Emerging Markets and Funded Projects, Trimble; Kazeem Oladepo, Vice President, IHS Nigeria, and Mehdi Tazi Riffi, Chairman of the Board, Tanger Med Special Authority.

“It was an honor to have been part of this important event committed to the expansion of the US-Africa trade and investment relationship,” said Sullivan. “At the Acrow Group, we understand how investment in sustainable infrastructure can make a difference in the economic future of many African nations and remain committed to Africa’s economic development through the design and supply of premium-quality bridging solutions and comprehensive services in projects both large and small.”

A frequent speaker at international development conferences, Sullivan currently serves on the Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), the official export credit agency of the United States. In addition, he serves as the Vice Chair of the Trade Advisory Committee on Africa (TACA), a committee of the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), and on the Board of Directors of the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) and the Board of Directors of Princeton in Africa (PiAF).

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

