Isola Communities Begins Vertical Construction at Sobremesa Villas in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, Ariz., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isola Communities, a premier Seattle-based, multi-family developer, has begun vertical construction at Sobremesa Villas, its second Build for Rent community.

The first phase of vertical construction includes the leasing office and resident clubhouse in addition to 33 homes, one model home, and one garage. The remaining 116 homes and eight garages will be constructed over another four phases of construction. The community's Grand Opening is anticipated for Winter 2022 and it's expected to be fully completed in Summer 2023.

"The start of vertical construction on one of our communities is a milestone that never gets old," said Isola Communities Partner, Jeff LePage. "With Sobremesa Villas and all of our Build for Rent communities, it's made that much more special by knowing that we're bringing high-quality and sustainable housing solutions to the area."

Sobremesa Villas covers approximately 15 acres and features amenities like open areas with lawn games, a heated pool, dog park, and a fitness center. Future residents will have their choice of open one-bedroom, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom homes, all of which will be constructed with energy-efficient technology and will also include a variety of eco-friendly features.

"With all of our Arizona communities, we prioritized sustainability," said Harry Nayyar, an Isola Communities Partner. "Not only did we want to ensure that we're benefiting the areas in which we build, but sustainable features mean that we're able to provide our residents with a better and healthier living environment. We're very much looking forward to welcoming all of our new residents over the next couple of years."

About Isola Communities

Established in 2008, Isola Homes and its affiliated companies have focused on providing beneficial housing solutions to the communities in which they build. Its homes are designed to enhance each neighborhood's livability and accessibility. After the company's expansion into apartment building in 2015 under Isola Communities, it successfully completed four apartment projects. Presently, Isola Communities has 10 multi-family buildings coming soon to 8 different Seattle neighborhoods as well as one near the University of Washington Tacoma. Additional information about Isola Communities and its affiliates can be found at isolacommunities.com.

