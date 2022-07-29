Destin POS systems Powerhouse Provider Launches New Website to Better Assist Small Businesses

Destin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Gateway Payments, a local merchant services provider based in Destin, FL, who provides a range of POS Systems for all your credit card processing needs, has announced that they have recently launched a new website. The design of this new site is setup to better assist the small business owners that they provide credit card processing services to. The team at Gateway Payments say they hope that their educational blogs will provide need to know information and guide business owners into making the right choices when it comes to their business’s payment processing needs.

Gateway Payments, which has its headquarters at 34990 Emerald Coast Pkwy. Suite 326 Destin, Fl 32541, works with various POS companies allowing them to introduce to clients the best suited system for their business. The industries they have served include: B2B wholesale supply; food and beverage; e-commerce; health and beauty; government and education; retail; and various other organizations.

Josh Foster, owner of Gateway Payments, says, “Gateway Payments credit card processing service provides small to medium sized businesses with large business technology and support. Gateway will integrate with the majority of all terminal, POS systems and e-commerce software on the market. Gateway will also integrate with the most up-to-date mobile and EMV solutions. For those who need to make a sale from anywhere, accepting payments on the go has never been easier. When using your tablet, phone, or any other mobile device, Gateway Payments has a solution for you.”

Mobile payment systems provide a great way to receive and make payments using a mobile computing device, such as a smartphone, tablet, or smart watch. Aside from the conventional cash or card transaction, mobile payments offer an extra layer of security and convenience for such mobile payment transactions for all parties involved using encryption technology. Encryption technology enables sellers to accept mobile payments by linking a credit card, a debit card, or a bank account. Those who want to know more about Gateway Payments products and services can view the company's Facebook page.

Those who use the technology and services from Gateway Payments can also take advantage of their cash discount program, which allows them to pass on the cost of acceptance back to customers who pay with a credit card or debit card. Thus, their cash discount services enable business owners to continue accepting all major credit cards but without losing money on the payment of processing fees.

Gateway Payments also provides the latest in personalized branded loyalty and gift card options. Merchants can boost their sales with gift cards and reward their best customers

Gateway Payments offers POS systems, such as Clover and Soft Touch. The Clover POS system is an all-in-one system that offers various advantages, such as easier payments, tighter tracking, happier customers, and more flexibility. Meanwhile, the Soft Touch POS system is used by thousands of restaurants, food service establishments, bars, and nightclubs throughout the United States. Soft Touch employs hybrid technology that combines on-site stability with powerful cloud-based services for a broad range of functionality.

Those who are interested in learning more about the services and products offered by this local merchant services provider can check out the Gateway Payments website, or contact them by phone or email. The office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday thru Friday.

