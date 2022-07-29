FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Net Income and Results of Operations

DUNMORE, Pa., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB; www.fncb.com), the parent company of Dunmore-based FNCB Bank (the “Bank”), (collectively, "FNCB") today reported net income of $5.7 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $0.5 million, or 9.7%, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.26 per share for the same period of 2021. Higher net interest income, coupled with a reduction in the provision for loan and lease losses, were the primary factors leading to the improvement in second quarter 2022 earnings. These increases to earnings were partially offset by a decrease in non-interest income and an increase in non-interest expense. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income totaled $10.1 million, or $0.51 per basic and diluted share, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 8.8%, from $11.1 million, or $0.55 per basic or diluted share, for the same six months of 2021. The reduction in earnings comparing the year-to-date periods of 2022 and 2021 was due primarily to increases in non-interest expense and the provision for loan and lease losses and a decrease in non-interest income, partially mitigated by an increase in net interest income.



For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, the annualized return on average assets was 1.37% and 1.23%, respectively, compared to 1.38% and 1.49%, respectively, for the same period of 2021. The annualized return on average equity was 17.57% and 14.18%, respectively for the three and six months ended June 30 ,2022, compared to 13.37% and 14.31%, respectively, for the comparable periods of 2021. FNCB declared and paid dividends to shareholders of common stock of $0.075 per share for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.150 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a 25.0% increase, compared to $0.060 per share and $0.120 per share for the same periods of 2021.

Second quarter 2022 results as compared to the second quarter of 2021:

● Second quarter net income was $5.7 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.26 per share for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.5 million, or 9.7%; ● Yield on earning assets (FTE) decreased 22 basis points to 3.58% for the second quarter of 2022 from 3.80% for the same quarter of 2021, but improved 13 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 3.45% for the first quarter of 2022; ● Cost of funds decreased 8 basis points to 0.22% from 0.30% comparing the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, but increased 8 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 0.14% for the first quarter of 2022; ● Net interest margin (FTE) contracted 16 basis points to 3.42% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.58% for the same period of 2021, but widened 7 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 3.35% for the first quarter of 2022; ● Efficiency ratio was 53.38% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 51.86% for the second quarter of 2021.

Summary financial position at June 30, 2022 as compared to December 31, 2021:

● Total assets increased $28.8 million, or 1.7%, to $1.693 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.664 billion at December 31, 2021; ● Loans and leases, net of deferred loan fees and unearned income, increased $109.3 million, or 11.2%, to $1.088 billion at June 30, 2022 from $979.4 million at December 31, 2021; ● Total deposits decreased $28.1 million, or 1.9% to $1.427 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.455 billion at December 31, 2021; ● Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans improved to 0.26% at June 30, 2022 from 0.39% at December 31, 2021; ● The Bank was well capitalized with total risk-based capital and leverage ratios of 13.90% and 9.32%, respectively, at June 30, 2022, and 14.64% and 8.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

"We are very pleased with our second quarter 2022 results," stated Gerard A. Champi, President and CEO. "FNCB's solid performance continues to reflect our efforts to enhance interest income while being disciplined in managing funding costs and credit quality. We experienced strong loan growth during the first half of 2022 attributable to robust organic generation as well as full integration of our new commercial equipment financing product offering, which has exceeded expectations. Additionally, we remain focused on advancing our digital footprint and I am excited to announce that in the second quarter of 2022, through an alliance with a leading provider, we began offering a fully-digital, collaborative point of sale solution for residential mortgage and home equity loans. This new platform allows us to streamline the entire mortgage origination process and provide our customers with exceptional service from time of application right through closing," concluded Champi.

Summary Results

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis increased $1.6 million, or 13.3%, to $13.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $12.3 million for the comparable period of 2021. The improvement in tax-equivalent net interest income primarily reflected an increase in tax-equivalent interest income of $1.5 million or 11.7%, to $14.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $13.0 million for the same quarter of 2021, coupled with a decrease in interest expense of $0.1 million, or 14.1%, to $0.7 million from $0.8 million comparing the second quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The increase in tax-equivalent interest income largely reflected higher volumes of earning assets, as total average earning assets increased $254.2 million, or 18.6%, to $1.625 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $1.371 billion for the same three months of 2021. Specifically, total securities averaged $552.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $143.8 million, or 35.1%, from $409.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, reflecting the redeployment of excess liquidity in the latter half of 2021 into the investment portfolio. In addition, average total loans and leases increased $113.0 million, or 11.8%, to $1.067 billion for the second quarter of 2022 from $954.4 million for the same quarter of 2021, which was largely due to strong organic loan demand, FNCB's new commercial equipment financing and leasing product offering and purchases of third-party originated loan pools. Partially offsetting the positive impact of earning asset growth, was a decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on average earning assets of 22 basis points to 3.58% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.80% for the same three months of 2021. A reduction in net loan origination fees from PPP loans contributed to a 13-basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio to 4.20% from 4.33% comparing the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Loan origination fees from PPP loans were $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 72.3%, from $1.1 million for the same three months of 2021. The tax-equivalent yield on the investment portfolio decreased 21 basis points to 2.42% for the second quarter of 2022 from 2.63% for the same quarter of 2021. The $0.1 million, or 14.1%, reduction in interest expense was largely due to a decrease in funding costs, specifically average deposit rates, partially offset by an increase in average borrowed funds. FNCB's cost of funds declined by 8 basis points to 0.22% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 0.30% for the same three months of 2021. Specifically, the average rate paid for interest-bearing deposits decreased 15 basis points to 0.13% for the second quarter of 2022 from 0.28% for the same period of 2021, which reflected a lag in increasing deposits rates, coupled with continued migration from higher-costing time deposits into lower-costing non-maturity deposits. Interest-bearing liabilities averaged $1.216 billion for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $186.0 million, or 18.1%, from $1.030 billion for the same quarter of 2021. Specifically, average borrowed funds increased $103.6 million, or 1005.1%, to $113.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $10.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in borrowed funds was entirely due to an increase in utilization of advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh. In addition, average interest-bearing deposits increased $82.3 million, or 8.1%, to $1.102 billion from $1.020 billion, comparing the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. However, the overall increase in average deposits had little impact on interest expense as the composition of total deposits shifted, reflecting continued migration from time deposits to non-maturity deposits. Average interest-bearing demand deposits increased $84.0 million, or 11.8%, to $796.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $712.8 million for the same quarter of 2021, while average savings deposits increased $20.6 million, or 16.7%, to $143.9 million from $123.3 million comparing the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Conversely, average time deposits decreased $22.4 million, or 12.2%, to $161.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $183.6 million for the same three months of 2021. FNCB's tax-equivalent net interest margin compressed 16 basis points to 3.42% for the second quarter of 2022 from 3.58% for the same quarter of 2021. Additionally, the net interest spread declined 14 basis points to 3.36% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from 3.50% for the same three months of 2021. The reduction in margin and spread largely reflected decreases in yields earned on loans and investments, coupled with the decline in PPP loan origination fees recognized, comparing the second quarters of 2022 and 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, the tax-equivalent net interest margin widened 7 basis points from 3.35%, while the net interest rate spread widened 5 basis points from 3.31%, for the first quarter of 2022, due to the increase in interest rates.

On a year-to-date basis, tax-equivalent net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 12.7%, to $26.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $23.4 million for the comparable period of 2021. The improvement in tax-equivalent net interest income was due to a $2.5 million, or 9.7%, increase in tax-equivalent interest income, coupled with a $0.5 million, or 34.0%, decrease in interest expense. The increase in tax-equivalent interest income for the year-to-date period resulted primarily from the $239.9 million, or 17.7%, increase in average earning asset balances. Average total security balances increased $161.3 million, or 41.8%, to $547.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $385.7 million for the same period of 2021. In addition, average loan balances increased $96.5 million, or 10.3%, to $1.034 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $937.5 million for the same six months of 2021. Tax equivalent yield on average earning assets, on a year-to-date basis, decreased 25 basis points to 3.52% from 3.77%. Comparing the first half of 2022 and 2021, the tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased 17 basis points to 4.14% from 4.31%, respectively, while the tax-equivalent yield on the investment portfolio declined 33 basis points to 2.41% from 2.74%, respectively. Similar to the quarterly period, loan yields were impacted by a $1.4 million, or 60.1%, reduction in net loan origination fees recognized on the forgiveness of PPP loans to $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from $2.3 million for the same six months of 2021. The $0.5 million, or 34.0%, decrease in interest expense resulted primarily from a decrease in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits and an increase in average borrowed funds. FNCB's total cost of funds decreased 14 basis points to 0.18% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 from 0.32% for the same six months of 2021. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 18 basis points to 0.12% from 0.30%, respectively, comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. Specifically, comparing the year-to-date periods of 2022 and 2021, the rates paid on time deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits and savings deposits decreased 54 basis points, 10 basis points and 1 basis point, respectively. Regarding volumes of interest-bearing liabilities, total interest-bearing deposits increased $97.4 million, or 9.65%, to $1.107 billion for the first half of 2022 from $1.009 billion for the same period of 2021, while borrowed funds averaged $80.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $70.5 million, or 683.9%, from $10.3 million for the six months of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, the tax-equivalent net interest margin compressed 15 basis points to 3.38% in 2022 from 3.53% in 2021.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest income decreased $52 thousand, or 3.0%, to $1.6 million from $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was largely due to shifting market conditions which resulted in net losses on equity securities, net losses on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities and a reduction in loan-related fees. These reductions were partially offset by an increase in deposit service charges. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, FNCB recorded a net loss on equity securities of $82 thousand, a decrease of $118 thousand, or 327.8%, compared to a net gain on equity securities of $36 thousand for the same three months of 2021. Additionally, FNCB recorded a net loss of $35 thousand realized on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities during the three months ended June 30, 2022. Comparatively, no net gains or losses were recognized on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities during the three months ended June 30, 2021. In addition, loan related fees decreased $54 thousand, or 51.9%, to $50 thousand from $104 thousand comparing the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. These reductions were partially offset by a $109 thousand, or 11.4%, increase in deposit service charges to $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest income decreased $1.0 million, or 23.1%, to $3.5 million from $4.5 million for the same period of 2021. FNCB recorded a net loss on equity securities of $200 thousand, compared to a net gain of $400 thousand recorded for June 30, 2021. Additionally, a net gain of $213 thousand was realized on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities during the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the net loss of $35 thousand for the same six months of 2022. Comparing the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, net gains recognized on the sale of mortgages held for sale decreased $239 thousand, reflecting changing market conditions, while loan-related fees decreased $130 thousand due to a reduction in servicing fees associated with loans originated under the Federal Reserve Bank's Main Street Lending Program. In addition, non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 included a $426 thousand settlement from a bank-owned life insurance death benefit claim. These decreases were partially offset by $285 thousand, or 15.6%, increase in deposit service charges, to $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.8 million for the same period of 2021.

Non-interest expense totaled $8.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, a $1.0 million, or 13.9%, increase from $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase primarily reflected increases in salaries and employee benefits, data processing expense, professional fees and regulatory assessments. Salaries and employee benefits increased $481 thousand, or 11.9%, to $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $4.0 million for the same quarter of 2021, which included personnel-related costs associated with the onboarding of staff for the new commercial equipment financing and leasing product offering, increases in payroll taxes and higher retirement costs. Data processing expenses increased $124 thousand, or 14.0%, to $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $0.9 million for the same three months of 2021, while professional fees increased $101 thousand to $0.2 million from $0.1 million comparing the second quarters of 2022 and 2021. The increases in data processing expense and professional fees reflected additional costs associated with FNCB's initiative to enhance its digital banking platforms. FNCB also experienced an increase of $84 thousand, or 75.0%, in regulatory assessments to $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $0.1 million for the same three months of 2021 due primarily to balance sheet growth. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest expense increased $2.4 million or 16.5%, to $16.8 million compared to $14.4 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to similar increases experienced for the quarterly period.

Asset Quality

FNCB's asset quality improved during the first half of 2022, as total non-performing loans decreased $1.1 million, or 28.1%, to $2.8 million at June 30, 2022, representing 0.26% of total loans and leases, gross at June 30, 2022 from $3.9 million, or 0.39% of total loans and leases, gross at December 31, 2021. Year-over-year, non-performing loans decreased $1.8 million, or 39.0%, from $4.6 million, or 0.46% of total loans, gross, at June 30, 2021. FNCB’s loan delinquency rate (total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans, gross) decreased to 0.39% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.55% at December 31, 2021, and 0.56% at June 30, 2021. FNCB recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $62 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a $155 thousand provision for the same quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the provision for loan and lease losses totaled $821 thousand compared to $341 thousand for the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in loan and lease volumes. The allowance for loan and lease losses was $13.4 million, or 1.23% of total loans and leases, gross, at June 30, 2022, compared to $12.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans and leases, gross, at December 31, 2021 and $12.3 million, or 1.26% of total loans and leases, gross, at June 30, 2021.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $28.8 million, or 1.7%, to $1.693 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.664 billion at December 31, 2021. The change in total assets primarily reflected increases in loans and leases, net of ALLL, partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents and available-for-sale debt securities. Loans and leases increased $108.3 million, or 11.2%, to $1.075 billion at June 30, 2022 from $967.0 million at December 31, 2021. Increases were experienced across all loan categories, which reflected originations from the new commercial equipment financing product offerings, strong organic loan demand and the purchase of several pools of third-party originated loans. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $71.6 million, or 72.3%, to $27.4 million at June 30, 2022 from $99.0 million at December 31, 2021. Available-for-sale debt securities decreased $27.0 million, or 5.2%, to $495.6 million at June 30, 2022 from $522.6 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits decreased $28.1 million, or 1.9%, to $1.427 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.455 billion at December 31, 2021. Meanwhile, total borrowed funds increased $98.1 million to $128.4 million at June 30, 2022 from $30.3 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was entirely due to increased utilization of advances through the FHLB of Pittsburgh.

Total shareholders’ equity decreased $37.0 million, or 22.7%, to $125.5 million at June 30, 2022 from $162.5 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in capital was primarily due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $34.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to accumulated other comprehensive income of $6.3 million at December 31, 2021. This $40.7 million reduction was related primarily to the depreciation in the fair value of FNCB's available-for-sale debt securities, net of deferred taxes. Also impacting capital was net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $10.1 million, partially offset by $3.5 million utilized for the repurchase of common shares under a board authorized stock repurchase program and $3.0 million in dividends declared and paid for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Tangible book value was $6.38 per share at June 30, 2022, compared to $8.13 per share at December 31, 2021, reflecting the reduction in fair value of available-for-sale securities. FNCB Bank was considered well capitalized with total risk-based capital and Tier 1 leverage ratios of 13.90% and 9.32%, respectively, at June 30, 2022, and 14.64% and 8.92%, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data





June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Per share data: Net income (fully diluted) $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 Cash dividends declared $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.060 Book value $ 6.38 $ 7.03 $ 8.13 $ 8.10 $ 7.99 Tangible book value $ 6.38 $ 7.03 $ 8.13 $ 8.10 $ 7.99 Market value: High $ 10.02 $ 10.15 $ 9.40 $ 8.35 $ 7.98 Low $ 7.36 $ 8.67 $ 8.21 $ 7.17 $ 6.90 Close $ 8.00 $ 9.49 $ 9.24 $ 8.23 $ 7.27 Common shares outstanding 19,675,557 19,683,671 19,989,875 19,985,837 20,102,602 Selected ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.37 % 1.08 % 0.94 % 1.58 % 1.38 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity 17.57 % 11.31 % 9.82 % 15.61 % 13.37 % Efficiency ratio 53.35 % 58.12 % 61.75 % 51.32 % 51.86 % Tier I leverage ratio (FNCB Bank) 9.32 % 9.30 % 8.92 % 9.80 % 9.90 % Total risk-based capital to risk-adjusted assets (FNCB Bank) 13.90 % 14.10 % 14.64 % 15.91 % 15.79 % Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 7.80 % 9.54 % 9.61 % 10.14 % 10.35 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.58 % 3.45 % 3.41 % 3.63 % 3.80 % Cost of funds 0.22 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.23 % 0.30 % Net interest spread (FTE) 3.36 % 3.31 % 3.25 % 3.40 % 3.50 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.42 % 3.35 % 3.29 % 3.46 % 3.58 % Total delinquent loans/total loans 0.39 % 0.55 % 0.55 % 0.61 % 0.56 % Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 1.23 % 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.25 % 1.26 % Non-performing loans/total loans 0.26 % 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.47 % 0.46 % Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs /average loans (0.07 %) 0.00 % (0.03 %) (0.03 %) (0.02 %)





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income





Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2022 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 21,202 $ 20,028 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 4,792 3,886 Tax-exempt 1,270 1,002 Dividends 190 121 Total interest and dividends on securities 6,252 5,009 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 15 4 Total interest income 27,469 25,041 Interest expense Interest on deposits 670 1,516 Interest on borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 273 - Junior subordinated debentures 121 96 Total interest on borrowed funds 394 96 Total interest expense 1,064 1,612 Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses 26,405 23,429 Provision for loan and lease losses 821 341 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 25,584 23,088 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 2,115 1,830 Net (loss) gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities (35 ) 213 Net (loss) gain on equity securities (207 ) 400 Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 32 271 Loan-related fees 107 237 Income from bank-owned life insurance 342 263 Bank-owned life insurance settlement - 426 Merchant services revenue 371 294 Other 722 549 Total non-interest income 3,447 4,483 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 9,177 7,774 Occupancy expense 995 1,040 Equipment expense 640 686 Advertising expense 359 331 Data processing expense 2,072 1,704 Regulatory assessments 421 300 Bank shares tax 716 657 Professional fees 540 371 Other operating expenses 1,856 1,534 Total non-interest expense 16,776 14,397 Income before income taxes 12,255 13,174 Income tax expense 2,164 2,112 Net income $ 10,091 $ 11,062 Income per share Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.55 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.150 $ 0.120 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,805,485 20,232,183 Diluted 19,832,405 20,243,094





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Quarter-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income





Three Months Ended June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 11,100 $ 10,102 $ 10,325 $ 10,696 $ 10,242 Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 2,402 2,390 2,281 2,070 1,980 Tax-exempt 658 612 567 517 516 Dividends 112 78 63 55 59 Total interest and dividends on securities 3,172 3,080 2,911 2,642 2,555 Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 8 7 53 31 1 Total interest income 14,280 13,189 13,289 13,369 12,798 Interest expense Interest on deposits 346 324 410 582 718 Interest on borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh advances 242 31 6 - - Junior subordinated debentures 70 51 48 47 48 Total interest on borrowed funds 312 82 54 47 48 Total interest expense 658 406 464 629 766 Net interest income before provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 13,622 12,783 12,825 12,740 12,032 Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 62 759 338 (513 ) 155 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 13,560 12,024 12,487 13,253 11,877 Non-interest income Deposit service charges 1,065 1,050 1,038 1,009 956 Net (loss) gain on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities (35 ) - - - - Net (loss) gain on equity securities (82 ) (125 ) 145 156 36 Net gain on the sale of mortgage loans held for sale 32 - 40 41 47 Loan-related fees 50 57 76 77 104 Income from bank-owned life insurance 197 145 139 139 142 Merchant services revenue 172 199 140 159 156 Other 258 464 365 261 268 Total non-interest income 1,657 1,790 1,943 1,842 1,709 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 4,519 4,658 4,901 4,022 4,038 Occupancy expense 447 548 549 450 431 Equipment expense 316 324 333 319 333 Advertising expense 227 132 221 160 214 Data processing expense 1,009 1,063 1,024 961 885 Regulatory assessments 196 225 149 160 112 Bank shares tax 375 341 (34 ) 352 342 Professional fees 213 327 150 153 112 Other operating expenses 930 926 1,879 923 759 Total non-interest expense 8,232 8,544 9,172 7,500 7,226 Income before income taxes 6,985 5,270 5,258 7,595 6,360 Income tax expense 1,247 917 1,300 1,244 1,131 Net income $ 5,738 $ 4,353 $ 3,958 $ 6,351 $ 5,229 Income per share Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.060 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,677,109 19,935,288 19,988,272 19,997,021 20,222,216 Diluted 19,694,125 19,972,113 20,015,776 20,009,387 20,232,694





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets





June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 23,355 $ 19,383 $ 16,651 $ 24,612 $ 24,782 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4,037 4,719 82,369 149,581 31,160 Total cash and cash equivalents 27,392 24,102 99,020 174,193 55,942 Available-for-sale debt securities 495,604 514,133 522,566 470,323 432,807 Equity securities, at fair value 5,307 5,018 4,922 4,777 4,303 Restricted stock, at cost 5,787 4,020 1,911 1,826 1,099 Loans held for sale 667 - - 491 642 Loans and leases, net of deferred loan fees and costs and unearned income 1,088,748 1,036,400 979,439 958,408 976,538 Allowance for loan and lease losses (13,381 ) (13,129 ) (12,416 ) (12,018 ) (12,285 ) Net loans and leases 1,075,367 1,023,271 967,023 946,390 964,253 Bank premises and equipment, net 15,619 15,895 16,082 17,269 17,360 Accrued interest receivable 5,103 4,870 4,643 4,593 4,485 Bank-owned life insurance 36,836 36,639 33,494 33,355 33,216 Other assets 25,403 21,602 14,662 12,674 10,656 Total assets $ 1,693,085 $ 1,649,550 $ 1,664,323 $ 1,665,891 $ 1,524,763 Liabilities Deposits: Demand (non-interest-bearing) $ 317,725 $ 317,541 $ 320,089 $ 321,952 $ 312,408 Interest-bearing 1,109,219 1,094,052 1,134,939 1,160,114 1,025,770 Total deposits 1,426,944 1,411,593 1,455,028 1,482,066 1,338,178 Borrowed funds 128,360 87,260 30,310 10,310 10,310 Accrued interest payable 85 57 49 56 87 Other liabilities 12,184 12,251 16,479 11,509 15,574 Total liabilities 1,567,573 1,511,161 1,501,866 1,503,941 1,364,149 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 24,594 24,604 24,987 24,982 25,128 Additional paid-in capital 77,233 77,642 80,128 80,000 80,591 Retained earnings 58,085 53,834 50,990 48,541 43,698 Accumulated other comprehensive income (34,400 ) (17,691 ) 6,352 8,427 11,197 Total shareholders' equity 125,512 138,389 162,457 161,950 160,614 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,693,085 $ 1,649,550 $ 1,664,323 $ 1,665,891 $ 1,524,763





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Summary Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income





Three Months Ended June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest income Loans: Loans - taxable $ 10,743 $ 9,755 $ 9,983 $ 10,364 $ 9,897 Loans - tax-free 452 439 433 420 437 Total loans 11,195 10,194 10,416 10,784 10,334 Securities: Securities, taxable 2,514 2,468 2,344 2,125 2,039 Securities, tax-free 833 775 719 654 653 Total interest and dividends on securities 3,347 3,243 3,063 2,779 2,692 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 8 7 53 31 1 Total interest income 14,550 13,444 13,532 13,594 13,027 Interest expense Deposits 346 324 410 582 718 Borrowed funds 312 82 54 47 48 Total interest expense 658 406 464 629 766 Net interest income $ 13,892 $ 13,038 $ 13,068 $ 12,965 $ 12,261 Average balances Earning assets: Loans: Loans - taxable $ 1,013,899 $ 946,201 $ 915,693 $ 921,648 $ 909,833 Loans - tax-free 53,471 54,096 45,920 43,091 44,583 Total loans 1,067,370 1,000,297 961,613 964,739 954,416 Securities: Securities, taxable 442,998 437,955 409,210 357,684 326,848 Securities, tax-free 109,948 103,086 92,685 82,706 82,304 Total securities 552,946 541,041 501,895 440,390 409,152 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4,488 17,464 125,609 94,434 7,042 Total interest-earning assets 1,624,804 1,558,802 1,589,117 1,499,563 1,370,610 Non-earning assets 55,303 78,394 91,968 105,912 145,861 Total assets $ 1,680,107 $ 1,637,196 $ 1,681,085 $ 1,593,014 $ 1,516,471 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,101,947 $ 1,111,671 $ 1,163,920 $ 1,080,312 $ 1,019,612 Borrowed funds 113,932 47,346 17,810 10,419 10,310 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,215,879 1,159,017 1,181,100 1,090,731 1,029,922 Demand deposits 319,505 308,830 322,536 325,571 317,670 Other liabilities 13,730 13,234 15,846 15,258 11,998 Shareholders' equity 130,993 156,115 161,603 161,454 156,881 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,680,107 $ 1,637,196 $ 1,681,085 $ 1,593,014 $ 1,561,471 Yield/Cost Earning assets: Loans: Interest and fees on loans - taxable 4.24 % 4.12 % 4.36 % 4.50 % 4.35 % Interest and fees on loans - tax-free 3.38 % 3.25 % 3.77 % 3.90 % 3.92 % Total loans 4.20 % 4.08 % 4.33 % 4.47 % 4.33 % Securities: Securities, taxable 2.27 % 2.25 % 2.29 % 2.38 % 2.50 % Securities, tax-free 3.03 % 3.01 % 3.10 % 3.16 % 3.17 % Total securities 2.42 % 2.40 % 2.44 % 2.52 % 2.63 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 0.71 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.06 % Total earning assets 3.58 % 3.45 % 3.41 % 3.63 % 3.80 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest on deposits 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.22 % 0.28 % Interest on borrowed funds 1.10 % 0.69 % 1.21 % 1.80 % 1.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.22 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.23 % 0.30 % Net interest spread 3.36 % 3.31 % 3.25 % 3.40 % 3.50 % Net interest margin 3.42 % 3.35 % 3.29 % 3.46 % 3.58 %





FNCB Bancorp, Inc. Asset Quality Data



