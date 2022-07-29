Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings of 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY SIX-MONTH REPORT Unaudited (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30 June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales

$ 45,977 $ 49,278 $ 86,752 $ 94,557 $ 176,808 $ 200,290 Cost of Sales

35,542 33,909 67,403 65,747 137,823 139,159 Gross Profit

$ 10,435 $ 15,369 $ 19,349 $ 28,810 $ 38,985 $ 61,131 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 10,397 11,553 20,637 22,861 41,660 45,027 Goodwill Impairment Expense

- - - - - 15,397 Operating Income (Loss)

$ 38 $ 3,816 $ (1,288) $ 5,949 $ (2,675) $ 707 Interest Expense

(117) (91) (505) (542) (705) (825) PPP Loan Forgiveness

- - - - 1,884 - Other Income (Expense)

(126) 2,004 138 2,042 940 2,808 Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

$ (205) $ 5,729 $ (1,655) $ 7,449 $ (556) $ 2,690 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (56) 949 (384) 1,368 (205) 3,889 Net Income (Loss)

$ (149) $ 4,780 $ (1,271) $ 6,081 $ (351) $ (1,199) Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic $ (0.14) $ 4.38 $ (1.17) $ 5.56 $ (0.32) $ (1.05) Diluted $ (0.14) $ 4.38 $ (1.17) $ 5.56 $ (0.32) $ (1.05)





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,271) $ 6,081 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (2,292) (847) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (3,563) $ 5,234

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30 December 31 2022 2021 Cash and Short-Term Investments $ 16,090 $ 11,281 Accounts Receivable 21,446 25,774 Inventories (FIFO) 56,534 43,309 LIFO Reserve (20,402) (16,855) Inventories (LIFO) 36,132 26,454 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 21 23 Other Current Assets 3,214 1,814 Current Assets $ 76,903 $ 65,346 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 39,321 41,250 Right of Use Assets 2,208 2,526 Other Assets 7,414 7,003 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 191 164 Total Assets $ 126,037 $ 116,289 Accounts Payable $ 14,029 $ 14,470 Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 1,240 1,330 Current Lease Liabilities 420 483 Advance Billings 34,039 18,595 Other Current Liabilities 10,502 9,096 Current Liabilities $ 60,230 $ 43,974 Long-Term Debt 12,762 14,241 Long-Term Pension Liabilities 16,585 18,036 Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,328 1,848 Lease Liabilities 766 897 Total Liabilities $ 92,671 $ 78,996 Shareholders' Investment 33,366 37,293 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 126,037 $ 116,289





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA June 30 December 31 2022 2021 Book Value per Common Share $ 30.73 $ 34.32 Total Shares Outstanding 1,085,711 1,086,661 Backlog $ 141,719 $ 78,357





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Accumulated Other Common Retained Comprehensive Stock Paid-in Surplus Earnings Treasury Stock Income (Loss) Total Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 72,764 $ (10,749) $ (35,938) $ 37,293 Add (Deduct): Net Income (Loss) (1,271) (1,271) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax (2,292) (2,292) Dividends, $.15 per Common Share (326) (326) Treasury Stock Acquisition (38) (38) Balance, June 30, 2022 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 71,167 $ (10,787) $ (38,230) $ 33,366





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2022 Six Months

Ended

June 30,2021 Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $ (1,271) $ 6,081 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided (Required) by Operating Activities: Pension Contributions (Greater) Less than Expense (1,451) (1,921) Bad Debt Expense (Recovery) 15 (44) Depreciation & Amortization 3,028 3,277 (Gain) Loss on Sales of Equipment (3) (18) PPP Loan Forgiveness - (1,884) Change in Assets and Liabilities Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable 4,313 (4,618) (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings - (824) (Inc) in Inventories (8,925) (5,947) (Inc) Dec in Prepayments (1,400) 14 (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (25) (37) Dec in Other Assets 251 611 (Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (441) 757 (Dec) in Accrued Income Tax (1) - Inc (Dec) in Other Accrued Expenses 1,689 (4,061) Inc in Advanced Billings 15,444 7,944 (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings (281) (1,982) Inc in Lease Liability for Operating 238 51 Inc in Lease Liability for Financing - 43 Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (218) (137) (Dec) Inc in Other Long-Term Liabilities (108) (47) Net Cash Provided (Required) by Operating Activities $ 10,854 $ (2,742) Investing Activities Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 3 24 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (3,828) (2,188) Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (3,825) $ (2,164) Financing Activities Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (106) (136) (Repayment) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net - (610) (Repayment) Proceeds of Long-Term Debt (760) (843) Dividends Paid (326) - Treasury Stock Acquisitions (38) (4,194) Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (1,230) $ (5,783) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes (990) (653) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 4,809 $ (11,342) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 11,281 22,943 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 16,090 $ 11,601

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(1) Results of Operations: (In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2022 2021 Domestic $ 34,315 $ 37,494 Mueller BV $ 12,058 $ 12,194 Eliminations $ (396 ) $ (410 ) Net Revenue $ 45,977 $ 49,278

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2022 2021 Domestic $ 62,431 $ 70,991 Mueller BV $ 25,038 $ 24,221 Eliminations $ (717 ) $ (655 ) Net Revenue $ 86,752 $ 94,557

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2022 2021 Domestic $ 128,519 $ 154,353 Mueller BV $ 49,637 $ 47,045 Eliminations $ (1,348 ) $ (1,108 ) Net Revenue $ 176,808 $ 200,290

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2022 2021 Domestic $ 237 $ 4,766 Mueller BV $ (386 ) $ 11 Eliminations $ 0 $ 3 Net Income (Loss) $ (149 ) $ 4,780

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2022 2021 Domestic $ (650 ) $ 6,448 Mueller BV $ (622 ) $ (383 ) Eliminations $ 1 $ 16 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,271 ) $ 6,081

The chart below depicts the net loss on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2022 2021 Domestic $ 230 $ 14,180 Mueller BV $ (604 ) $ (15,403 ) Eliminations $ 23 $ 24 Net Loss $ (351 ) $ (1,199 )

B. Key headlines for the quarter,



Backlog increased during the quarter to $141.7 million.





Cash has increased $4.8 million in the first six months. Advanced deposits from customers grew $15.4 million in line with the increased backlog. Inventories increased ($8.9 million) to support the backlog as did capital expenditures ($3.8 million).





Revenue and profits for the first half of the year were lower than expected as the Company worked through the older backlog that was not adequately priced for the current inflation. Production has been slowed by the shortage or delay of key components.





The Company’s results have been negatively affected by an increase in the LIFO reserve. Pre-tax earnings were reduced by $3.5 million year-to-date and $6.4 million for trailing twelve months. This increase in the reserve is due to inflation, and an increase in inventory to produce the larger backlog.





The Company has aggressively marketed referral and bonus programs to attract new workers with some success as new workers are needed for the large backlog.





Farmer unrest which started in the Netherlands and has spread to other parts of the EU poses a challenge for Mueller BV.



C. The following comparisons exclude Mueller Field Operations (MFO) which was sold on December 31, 2021. June 30, 2022 backlog is $141.7 million compared to $78.4 million at December 31, 2021 and $76.1 million at June 30, 2021. Most business unit backlogs are higher led by the pharmaceutical groups. Orders entered for the first six months of 2022 were $148.4 million compared to $98.9 for the first six months of 2021. Most of these orders have been priced to account for inflation which should allow for better margins in the second half of 2022.



On July 5, 2022, the Dutch government passed new emission standards that require a 50% reduction in emission of pollutants by 2030. This includes nitrogen oxide and ammonia produced by cow waste. Farmers in the Netherlands are protesting across the country as they feel these new standards will force many farmers to reduce their herds and put many out of business. Approximately 40,000 farmers gathered in protest with many driving their tractors to block food distribution centers and to block or slow traffic. Farmers in other EU countries had similar protests in support of their Dutch counterparts.

The current backlog, sales pipeline, and farms already granted permits before these rules were considered may minimize the impact to the Company for the remainder of the year. However, the current uncertainty may cause farmers to delay capital expenditures on new milk storage equipment until the path forward is decided regarding the new regulations.

D. Revenue is down from last year at three months, six months and twelve months primarily in the US operations. The reduction in revenue is due primarily to the sale of MFO and lower pharmaceutical revenue since the end, in early 2021, of the last significant pharmaceutical project. There is another large pharmaceutical project in the backlog that should increase revenue in the second half of 2022 into 2023. In the Netherlands, revenue strengthened slightly but was diminished on the consolidated statements by the strengthening dollar.



E. Similar to revenue, net income is down at three months, six months and twelve months. In the US, the unfavorable variance is primarily from lower earnings from the pharmaceutical groups and a negative effect from the increase in the LIFO reserve. The prior period results also included the $1.9 million pre-tax profit from the PPP loan forgiveness. On a positive note, the Heat Transfer and the Components groups have collectively grown pre-tax earnings by $3.3 million for the trailing twelve months.



In the Netherlands, margins are slightly down. The results for the period ending June 30, 2021 were negatively affected by $15.4 million due to the impairment of goodwill related to the 2008 acquisition of the Dutch subsidiaries.



F. The pre-tax results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $1.5 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $3.5 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $6.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $0.3 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were unfavorably impacted by a $1.1 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $0.9 million increase in the LIFO reserve.



G. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to the dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.19 for June 2021, 1.13 for December 2021, and 1.04 for June 2022.



