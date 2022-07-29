Belo Sun Announces the Retirement of Joe Milbourne, Vice President, Technical Services

TORONTO, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. (“Belo Sun” or the “Company”) (TSX: BSX; OTCQX: BSXGF) announces that Joe Milbourne, Vice President, Technical Services, will be retiring as an officer of Belo Sun effective August 1, 2022.



Peter Tagliamonte, President, and CEO commented, “Joe has done an outstanding job assisting Belo Sun advance the Volta Grande Gold Project. His leadership of the Engineering and Technical teams and his dedicated efforts have been instrumental in advancing the engineering and design work and to the tremendously successful Feasibility Study for the Volta Grande Gold Project. Personally, Joe has been a good friend and colleague for many years, and it has been an honor, pleasure, and an inspiration to have worked with him for over 25 years. On behalf of the Board of Directors and all Belo Sun employees and stakeholders, I would like to thank Joe for his commitment and dedication to Belo Sun. The Belo Sun Team wishes Joe and his family all the best and much enjoyment and success in his future endeavors.”

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BSX” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “BSXGF”. For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at +1 416 861-2262

