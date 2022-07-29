Entourage Health Provides Update on Credit Facilities’ Maturity Dates and Amends Outstanding Unsecured Convertible Debentures

TORONTO, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, confirmed today it has satisfied certain conditions in connection with the recent amendments to its existing senior secured credit facility entered into on March 29, 2019 (the “Senior Credit Facility”) between the Company and Bank of Montreal, and its existing second secured credit facility with an affiliate of the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, entered into on September 30, 2020 (the “Second Credit Facility”). The latest amendments to the Senior Credit Facility and Second Credit Facility modify the respective terms under which Entourage secured debt financing (the “Credit Facilities Amendments”), as announced by the Company on June 30, 2022.



Entourage confirms it has secured an extension of the maturity date of the Senior Credit Facility from June 30, 2022 to June 30, 2024, and of the Second Credit Facility from August 15, 2022 to December 31, 2024, following the timely satisfaction of certain conditions specified in the Credit Facilities Amendments.

Entourage is further pleased to announce it has amended the outstanding 9.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company’s subsidiary CannTx Life Sciences Inc. in principal amount of CDN $1,013,050 (the “Debentures”) in order to: (i) extend the maturity date of the Debentures to December 31, 2025; (ii) in certain cases, allow for the interest accrued under the Debentures to be paid in cash or Entourage common shares; and (iii) reduce the conversion price of the Debentures to $0.15 per Entourage common share.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent company of Entourage Brands Corp. (formerly WeedMD RX Inc.) and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction; and a micropropagation, tissue culture and genetics centre-of-excellence in Guelph, Ontario. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical

patients. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis and Royal City Cannabis Co.– sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. The Company also maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’ in Canada, expected to launch in 2022.

Forward Looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Entourage does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Entourage to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Entourage’s disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

