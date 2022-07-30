Financière de Tubize - 2022 half-year financial report

Press release
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA
2022 half-year financial report
The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2022 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be
- Profit for the period in accordance with Belgian accounting standards: € 87,3 million at 30 June 2022, compared to € 85,0 million at 30 June 2021 (increase of 2,7%),
- Profit for the period in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS): € 144,5 million at 30 June 2022, compared to € 204,8 million at 30 June 2021 (decrease of 29,4%),
- Dividend received from UCB: € 89,0 million (€ 1,30 per share, an increase of 2,4% compared to the previous year),
- 2021 Dividend paid to Financière de Tubize’s shareholders in 2022 of € 33,4 million (€ 0,75 per share, an increase of 10,3% compared to the previous year),
- Increase by € 25,0 million of outstanding bank borrowings from € 20,0 million at 31 December 2021 to € 45,0 million at 30 June 2022,
- Acquisition of 1.053.840 UCB shares, for a total amount of € 94,5 million, at an average price of € 89.64, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 35,16% at 31 December 2021 to 35,70% at 30 June 2022.