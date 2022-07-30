Mohawk Industries发布第二季度业绩报告

乔治亚州卡尔豪恩, July 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc.（NYSE：MHK）今天宣布，2022年第二季度净收益为2.8亿美元，摊薄每股收益（EPS）为4.40美元。调整后净收益为2.81亿美元，每股收益为4.41美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。2022年第二季度报告净销售额为32亿美元，增长6.7%，按固定标准计算增长11.1%。2021年第二季度净销售额为30亿美元，净收益为3.36亿美元，摊薄每股收益为4.82美元。调整后净收益为3.1亿美元，每股收益为4.45美元，不包括重组、收购和其他费用。
截至2022年7月2日的六个月期间，净收益和每股收益分别为5.26亿美元和8.17美元。扣除重组、收购和其他费用后的净收益为5.27亿美元，每股收益为8.18美元。在2022年的这六个月期间，报告净销售额为62亿美元，相比上年同期增长9.7%，按固定标准计算增长14.0％。在截至2021年7月3日的六个月期间，净销售额约为56亿美元，净收益为5.73亿美元，每股收益为8.18美元; 不包括重组、收购、其他费用，净收益和每股收益分别为5.56亿美元和7.94美元。
董事长兼首席执行官Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum在评价Mohawk Industries第二季度业绩时表示：“第二季度，我们所有细分市场的销售额都实现了增长，我们的顶线业绩得益于价格上涨、产品组合增强、商业改善和我们小规模收购的贡献。随着该季度的推进，全球经济环境变得越来越具挑战性，我们的组织采取了更多行动来支持业绩表现。尽管材料、能源和运输价格上涨仍然是重大的不利因素，而且我们的折算结果也受到美元走强的影响，但我们在第二季度的营业收入依然符合预期。
在过去18个月，我们的所有企业都面临极高的通胀水平，我们已经实施了多次提价措施，以应对这些较高的成本。我们还采取了多项运营措施，包括成本控制、生产率提升，以及增强产品组合和物流。在我们的所有市场，通货膨胀都在导致消费者可自由支配开支发生变化。由于抵押贷款利率上升更快，美国住房销售受到的影响比其他市场更为明显。与以往的经济周期不同，住房需求超过供应，而法拍房不再成为问题。在欧洲，利率的上升幅度不及美国，但消费者的可自由支配支出正受到能源和其他通胀因素的影响，这对需求产生了影响。在我们大多数地区，对商业新建和改造资产的投资仍然强劲。随着该行业部门的发展继续加强，因为疫情而推迟的商业项目和新项目都开始大量启动。
随着我们对近期市场动态的把握，Mohawk强劲的资产负债表为投资提供了许多选择，包括内部扩张、收购和股票回购。在第二季度，我们宣布进行大约4.4亿美元的新收购，其中最大的一项是收购Vitromex，这是墨西哥一家领先的陶瓷制造商。7月初，我们完成了对美国领先的针刺地材制造商Foss Floors的收购。在欧洲，我们在整合2021年收购的绝缘材料和面板业务方面取得了出色进展，这些业务为我们的业绩做出了预期贡献。我们的扩展项目继续按计划进行，包括层压板、LVT、石英台面和欧洲高端瓷板，所有这些都将帮助我们满足当前和未来的需求。
在第二季度，我们的全球陶瓷业务部门净销售额达12亿美元，报告增长11.5％，按固定标准计算增长14.6％。该部门的营业利润率为13.3%，这是定价、产品组合改善和生产能力提升的结果，但通货膨胀起了抵消作用。在我们的大多数市场中，面向建筑商的销售仍然强劲，此外还启动了更多的商业改造和新建项目。由于通货膨胀和利率提高影响了改建投资，我们大部分地区的住宅产品销售都出现了疲软。我们的陶瓷业务全面遭遇能源和原材料价格上涨，因此我们继续实施新的定价措施。在美国，我们的陶瓷业务的营业收入达到了四年来的最高水平，商业销售的改善使产品组合和利润率得到提升。我们的美国台面业务在石英、石材和陶瓷产品领域继续增长；此外，为了满足不断增长的需求，我们正在采购产品并扩大石英台面生产。我们的欧洲陶瓷业务继续改善，销售额增加，产品组合更加完善。虽然定价措施改善了我们的利润率，但与上一年相比，这些措施并未完全抵消通胀影响。展望未来，天然气成本将会更高，因此我们的销量和利润率将面临更大的压力。我们的其他国际陶瓷市场表现良好，销售增长主要是由定价和产品组合所驱动，其中商业建筑产品的销售超过了住宅产品。
第二季度，我们全球其他地区地材业务的净销售额达9亿美元，报告增长8.4%，按固定标准计算增长18.8%。该部门的营业利润率为13.9%，原因是通胀上升和销量下降，而有利的定价和产品组合改善对此起到了抵消作用。我们看到整个细分市场的零售交易量放缓，降低了大多数产品类别的行业销量。在通货膨胀持续上升的情况下，我们提高了价格；在该季度末由于天然气和化工产品价格上涨，我们宣布进一步提高价格。层压板、LVT和乙烯基板材都呈现相似的需求趋势，随着第二季度的推进和客户减少库存，销售出现疲软。在此期间，我们的成本不断上升，材料供应得到改善。我们正在采取行动应对不断变化的环境，包括降低成本、改进流程和推迟非关键项目。我们的绝缘业务继续取得出色的业绩，销量和价格均有提高。因受益于消费者为降低能源成本而不断增加的投资，绝缘产品的销售仍然强劲。我们的板材业务表现良好，但随着第二季度推进，销量出现放缓。我们将继续提高价格并通过高价值产品改善产品组合。我们在利用废木材进行能源生产方面的投资正在给我们的成本和环境都带来益处。
第二季度，我们北美地板业务部门报告净销售额11亿美元，增长1.7％，该部门的营业利润率为9.1％，这是由于通胀上升和销量下降，其中有部分被定价、产品组合改善和生产率所抵消。商业部门业务有所改善，而住宅市场业务则较为疲软。随着我们服务水平的提高，客户减少了住宅产品渠道的库存。我们继续执行定价措施以抵消通胀，但工厂销量的下降正在降低吸收并提高成本。我们的LVT销售额继续增长，材料中断的减少进一步改善了运营，使我们的利润率获益。我们位于西海岸的LVT新厂已开始向客户发货，东西海岸的合并运营将增强我们的服务。我们的防水层压板系列产品在特种零售和新建渠道中的销售额正在增加，但家居中心的库存调整影响了我们的销售。我们新的层压板生产线继续提升高至目标生产水平，并满足我们下一代产品的需求。随着商业领域的复苏，我们的地毯块材和商用LVT的销售和利润率正在改善。根据建筑账单指数，商业设计活动仍然强劲，一系列项目将在可预见的未来支持销售增长。由于市场疲软和库存减少，住宅地毯销量下降，我们正在根据需求调整产能，减少开支，并公布更多的价格上调以应对通货膨胀。我们的地毯业务集中于主要的全国性零售商，在第二季度，由于销售预期减弱，这些零售商都大幅削减了订单以减少库存。如果没有5000万美元的地毯购买量下降的影响，该部门的销售额本应比上一年增加约6.5%。
为了适应当前的情况并改善业绩，我们正在整个企业范围内采取行动来调整成本结构。我们正在敲定计划，以实现旧有、低效资产的合理化，并优化流程以降低成本。最重要的行动将针对北美地板业务，包括部分纤维板资产，以及降低地毯制造产能。在世界其他地区地板业务方面，我们正在整合绝缘产品并精简机构。在欧洲陶瓷业务方面，我们正在简化行政和制造组织。我们估计这些举措每年将使我们的成本减少3500万至4000万美元，预计现金成本1500万至2000万美元，预计总成本9000万至9500万美元。
2022年上半年，尽管面临通胀严重、利率上升和地缘政治不稳定的压力，但我们仍取得了强劲的业绩。在美国，利率快速上涨正在影响住房销售，通胀正在导致消费者可自由支配支出发生变化。随着消费者推迟升级家居，住宅改造方面的业务出现疲软。新住宅和多户地材销售渠道的表现仍然强劲，随着新项目和延期项目的启动，商业部门的表现继续改善。虽然欧洲的利率相对较低，但天然气价格大幅上涨和供应制约正在拖累经济增长。鉴于这些因素，我们预计未来的需求将呈现疲软，对我们的利润率将产生更大的压力。我们正在整个企业采取有针对性的行动，以适应这些不断变化的市场情况。材料和能源成本继续上涨，我们也正在进一步提高价格作为应对。我们正在推出高价值产品并提高服务水平以扩大销售。我们正在减少费用并启动新的流程改进措施。我们将在整个公司实施多个重组项目以降低成本。此外，在今年余下的时间里，我们预计材料供应和运输将得到改善。在美国，我们预计利率上升将使美元走强并降低我们的折算结果。鉴于这些因素，我们预计第三季度调整后每股收益为3.33美元至3.43美元，不包括任何重组费用。
Mohawk曾多次成功应对经济周期的影响。从长远来看，地材业务的增长速度要快于整体经济。多数地区的住房存量不足，需要大量增建。据估计，美国住房需求比供应量高出500万套，而超过2000万套20至40年房龄的住宅需要翻新。我们的企业处于有利地位，能够从新建、改造和商业项目的长期增长中获益。我们拥有强大的资产负债表，可通过内部投资、收购和股票回购支持业务增长。我们将提高已收购业务的业绩，并将继续在新产品和新业务地区方面寻找机会。我们对Mohawk的未来继续保持乐观，我们今天采取的行动将增加销售并改善我们的未来业绩。”
关于MOHAWK INDUSTRIES
Mohawk Industries是全球领先的地材制造商，致力于创造可提升全球住宅和商业空间的优质产品。Mohawk采用垂直整合式生产和分销流程，为其地毯、地垫、瓷砖、复合地板、木地板、石材和乙烯基地材生产提供了竞争优势。依托业内领先的创新方式，我们的产品和技术令公司品牌在市场上脱颖而出，满足各种改造和新建工程的需求。我们拥有业内最受认可的品牌，包括：American Olean、Daltile、Durkan、Eliane、Feltex、Godfrey Hirst、IVC、Karastan、Marazzi、Mohawk、Mohawk Group、Pergo、Quick-Step和Unilin。过去十年里，Mohawk已从一家美国地毯生产商成功转型为全球最大的地材公司，业务遍及澳大利亚、巴西、加拿大、欧洲、马来西亚、墨西哥、新西兰和美国等地。
前面几段中的某些陈述，特别是预测未来业绩、业务前景、增长、经营策略以及类似事项和包括“可能”、“应该”、“相信”、“预期”、“预测”、“估计”或类似表达词语的内容均构成“前瞻性陈述”。针对以上陈述，Mohawk要求受到1995年《私人证券诉讼改革法案》中关于前瞻性陈述的安全港保护。前瞻性陈述建立于诸多涉及风险和不确定性的假设基础上，因此无法保证其准确性。以下重要因素的改变可能导致未来业绩发生变化：经济或行业状况、竞争、原材料价格、其他投入成本的上涨和下降、消费市场的膨胀和紧缩、能源成本和供应、资本支出的时间和水平、公司产品价格上涨的时间和实施、减值费用、收购整合、国际业务、推出新产品、运营合理化、税收和税收改革、产品和其他索赔、诉讼、与新冠疫情相关的风险及不确定性以及Mohawk提交给美国证券交易委员会的报告和公告中提及的其他风险。
电话会议于美国东部时间2022年7月29日星期五上午11:00举行
电话号码：1-866-777-2509（美国/加拿大）；1-412-317-5413（国际/本地）。
重播将持续到2022年8月26日，请拨打1-877-344-7529（美国/本地）和1-412-317-0088（国际/本地），并输入访问代码#3250579。
联系人：James Brunk，首席财务官 (706) 624-2239
|MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(Unaudited)
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Net sales
|$
|3,153,188
|2,953,833
|6,168,851
|5,622,859
|Cost of sales
|2,279,991
|2,051,626
|4,493,526
|3,928,883
|Gross profit
|873,197
|902,207
|1,675,325
|1,693,976
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|505,270
|497,783
|986,597
|972,037
|Operating income
|367,927
|404,424
|688,728
|721,939
|Interest expense
|12,059
|14,894
|23,540
|30,135
|Other income, net
|(2,818
|)
|(11,168
|)
|(380
|)
|(13,395
|)
|Earnings before income taxes
|358,686
|400,698
|665,568
|705,199
|Income tax expense
|78,176
|64,245
|139,624
|131,935
|Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
|280,510
|336,453
|525,944
|573,264
|Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|79
|168
|184
|172
|Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|280,431
|336,285
|525,760
|573,092
|Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|4.41
|4.84
|8.20
|8.21
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
|63,540
|69,432
|64,116
|69,809
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|4.40
|4.82
|8.17
|8.18
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|63,798
|69,745
|64,374
|70,102
|Other Financial Information
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|147,706
|338,391
|202,661
|597,996
|Less: Capital expenditures
|150,571
|112,703
|280,041
|227,439
|Free cash flow
|$
|(2,865
|)
|225,688
|(77,380
|)
|370,557
|Depreciation and amortization
|$
|141,569
|148,466
|282,984
|299,681
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|(Amounts in thousands)
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|223,986
|753,677
|Short-term investments
|265,000
|662,358
|Receivables, net
|2,105,809
|2,017,622
|Inventories
|2,826,044
|2,081,967
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|519,895
|434,932
|Total current assets
|5,940,734
|5,950,556
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|4,582,075
|4,459,380
|Right of use operating lease assets
|404,726
|383,343
|Goodwill
|2,536,314
|2,609,174
|Intangible assets, net
|856,401
|922,699
|Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets
|369,237
|467,641
|Total assets
|$
|14,689,487
|14,792,793
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|$
|1,498,900
|958,781
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|2,316,980
|2,119,154
|Current operating lease liabilities
|108,497
|100,951
|Total current liabilities
|3,924,377
|3,178,886
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|1,052,064
|1,723,294
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|309,261
|292,101
|Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities
|796,847
|824,570
|Total liabilities
|6,082,549
|6,018,851
|Total stockholders' equity
|8,606,938
|8,773,942
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|14,689,487
|14,792,793
|Segment Information
|Three Months Ended
|As of or for the Six Months Ended
|(Amounts in thousands)
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Net sales:
|Global Ceramic
|$
|1,158,569
|1,039,503
|2,223,326
|1,969,374
|Flooring NA
|1099,538
|1,081,189
|2,171,448
|2,050,439
|Flooring ROW
|895,081
|833,141
|1,774,077
|1,603,046
|Consolidated net sales
|$
|3,153,188
|2,953,833
|6,168,851
|5,622,859
|Operating income (loss):
|Global Ceramic
|$
|154,269
|136,435
|254,607
|224,239
|Flooring NA
|100,030
|115,943
|195,354
|197,241
|Flooring ROW
|124,107
|163,886
|258,757
|323,192
|Corporate and intersegment eliminations
|(10,479
|)
|(11,840
|)
|(19,990
|)
|(22,733
|)
|Consolidated operating income
|$
|367,927
|404,424
|688,728
|721,939
|Assets:
|Global Ceramic
|$
|5,537,075
|5,206,786
|Flooring NA
|4345,912
|3,870,309
|Flooring ROW
|4334,649
|4,240,433
|Corporate and intersegment eliminations
|471,851
|1,475,265
|Consolidated assets
|$
|14,689,487
|14,792,793
|Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|280,431
|336,285
|525,760
|573,092
|Adjusting items:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|1,801
|5,941
|3,658
|17,515
|Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
|143
|153
|143
|456
|Resolution of foreign non-income tax contingencies
|-
|(6,211
|)
|-
|(6,211
|)
|Income tax effect on resolution of foreign non-income tax contingencies
|-
|2,302
|-
|2,302
|One-time tax planning election
|-
|(26,731
|)
|-
|(26,731
|)
|Release of indemnification asset
|-
|-
|7,324
|-
|Income taxes - reversal of uncertain tax position
|-
|-
|(7,324
|)
|-
|Income taxes
|(1,181
|)
|(1,379
|)
|(2,805
|)
|(4,114
|)
|Adjusted net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|281,194
|310,360
|526,756
|556,309
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc.
|$
|4.41
|4.45
|8.18
|7.94
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|63,798
|69,745
|64,374
|70,102
|Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt Less Short-Term Investments
|(Amounts in thousands)
|July 2, 2022
|Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|$
|1,498,900
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|1,052,064
|Total debt
|2,550,964
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|223,986
|Net debt
|2,326,978
|Less: Short-term investments
|265,000
|Net debt less short-term investments
|$
|2,061,978
|Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Trailing Twelve
|Three Months Ended
|Months Ended
|October 2,2021
|December 31,2021
|April 2,2022
|July 2, 2022
|July 2, 2022
|Operating income
|$
|359,974
|253,098
|320,801
|367,927
|1,301,800
|Other income (expense)
|(21
|)
|(1,140
|)
|(2,438
|)
|2,818
|(781
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(206
|)
|(11
|)
|(105
|)
|(79
|)
|(401
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|148,618
|143,411
|141,415
|141,569
|575,013
|EBITDA
|508,365
|395,358
|459,673
|512,235
|1,875,631
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|982
|4,641
|1,857
|1,801
|9,281
|Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
|226
|1,067
|-
|143
|1,436
|Release of indemnification asset
|-
|-
|7,324
|-
|7,324
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|509,573
|401,066
|468,854
|514,179
|1,893,672
|Net debt less short-term investments to adjusted EBITDA
|1.1
|Reconciliation of Net Sales to Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Net sales
|$
|3,153,188
|2,953,833
|6,168,851
|5,622,859
|Adjustment to net sales on constant shipping days
|10,794
|-
|31,811
|-
|Adjustment to net sales on a constant exchange rate
|116,787
|-
|210,568
|-
|Net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days
|$
|3,280,769
|2,953,833
|6,411,230
|5,622,859
|Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate and on Constant Shipping Days
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Global Ceramic
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Net sales
|$
|1,158,569
|1,039,503
|Adjustment to segment net sales on constant shipping days
|10,794
|-
|Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate
|21,870
|-
|Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate and constant shipping days
|$
|1,191,233
|1,039,503
|Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Adjusted Segment Net Sales
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Flooring NA
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Net sales
|$
|1,099,538
|1,081,189
|Rug adjustment
|50,000
|-
|Adjusted segment net sales
|$
|1,149,538
|1,081,189
|Reconciliation of Segment Net Sales to Segment Net Sales on a Constant Exchange Rate
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Flooring ROW
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Net sales
|$
|895,081
|833,141
|Adjustment to segment net sales on a constant exchange rate
|94,917
|-
|Segment net sales on a constant exchange rate
|$
|989,998
|833,141
|Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Gross Profit
|$
|873,197
|902,207
|Adjustments to gross profit:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|713
|5,299
|Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
|143
|153
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|874,053
|907,659
|Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|505,270
|497,783
|Adjustments to selling, general and administrative expenses:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|(1,186
|)
|(1,480
|)
|Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|504,084
|496,303
|Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Operating income
|$
|367,927
|404,424
|Adjustments to operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|1,899
|6,779
|Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
|143
|153
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|369,969
|411,356
|Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Global Ceramic
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Operating income
|$
|154,269
|136,435
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|-
|726
|Adjusted segment operating income
|$
|154,269
|137,161
|Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Flooring NA
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Operating income
|$
|100,030
|115,943
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|(239
|)
|5,487
|Adjusted segment operating income
|$
|99,791
|121,430
|Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Adjusted Segment Operating Income
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Flooring ROW
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Operating income
|$
|124,107
|163,886
|Adjustments to segment operating income:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|2,139
|289
|Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
|143
|153
|Adjusted segment operating income
|$
|126,389
|164,328
|Reconciliation of Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes to Adjusted Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interests Before Income Taxes
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Earnings before income taxes
|$
|358,686
|400,698
|Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(79
|)
|(168
|)
|Adjustments to earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes:
|Restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs
|1,801
|5,941
|Acquisitions purchase accounting, including inventory step-up
|143
|153
|Resolution of foreign non-income tax contingencies
|-
|(6,211
|)
|Adjusted earnings including noncontrolling interests before income taxes
|$
|360,551
|400,413
|Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|July 2, 2022
|July 3, 2021
|Income tax expense
|$
|78,176
|64,245
|Income tax effect on resolution of foreign non-income tax contingencies
|-
|(2,302
|)
|One-time tax planning election
|-
|26,731
|Income tax effect of adjusting items
|1,181
|1,379
|Adjusted income tax expense
|$
|79,357
|90,053
|Adjusted income tax rate
|22.0
|%
|22.5
|%
|The Company supplements its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, the tables above present a reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. Each of the non-GAAP measures set forth above should be considered in addition to the comparable US GAAP measure, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when reconciled to the corresponding US GAAP measure, help its investors as follows: Non-GAAP revenue measures that assist in identifying growth trends and in comparisons of revenue with prior and future periods and non-GAAP profitability measures that assist in understanding the long-term profitability trends of the Company's business and in comparisons of its profits with prior and future periods.
|The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP revenue measures because these items can vary dramatically between periods and can obscure underlying business trends. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP revenue measures include: foreign currency transactions and translation and the impact of acquisitions.
|The Company excludes certain items from its non-GAAP profitability measures because these items may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating performance. Items excluded from the Company's non-GAAP profitability measures include: restructuring, acquisition and integration-related and other costs, acquisition purchase accounting, including inventory step-up, release of indemnification assets and the reversal of uncertain tax positions.