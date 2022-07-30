Superstar SEO Provides Free Educational Content on SEO and Digital Marketing to People at Every Level of Experience

Myrtle Beach, SC, July 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superstar SEO blog is one of the top educative-oriented blogs in the Digital Marketing industry, providing free educational content on SEO and digital marketing to people at different levels of experience.

Chris M. Walker, the man behind Superstar SEO, has been active in the Information Technology industry for over a decade. In 2013, he began working in Search Engine Optimization and internet marketing. He has a proven track record of helping businesses reach their full potential with SEO, PPC Advertising, Social Media and Reputation Management, and Custom Mobile App Development, turning his client's businesses into Superstars.

As a business owner, he knows a company's benefits of SEO and internet marketing. He has helped clients create perfect online funnels to convert internet searchers into hot leads and happy customers.



Chris M. Walker - Superstar SEO

He has provided informative and educative content everyone needs to get started with digital marketing and SEO, supported all people's unique experiences, and created a common language.

"I believe that we have a moral obligation to help as many people as possible in as many ways as possible. For me, this means helping people and businesses realize their potential." Chris said.

The site provides resourceful content that guides complete novices through the entire process of ranking websites on Google, launching a freelancing business, starting a consulting agency, and much more.

Here are the categories where visitors can find various resourceful contents:

The Local Seo: This category defines local SEO and how it works. It also provides substantial evidence for why local businesses should bother about it. He expatiates the strategies for getting the best keywords for Local Businesses, the ultimate checklist for local SEO optimization, tips and tricks for on-page SEO for Local Businesses.

Furthermore, visitors will learn about the Google Map pack, how it works, and the best strategy to track rankings as beginners or experts.

The Blogging: It explains how to start a blog even if the visitor has a zero experience with a quick start guide, Affiliate Marketing, Ads, and sponsorship

The Freelance SEO: This section of the SEO blog offers the ultimate guide with everything anyone needs to know about freelance SEO, how to make money as an SEO freelancer, alternatives to SEO certifications, and much more.

The SEO crash course: This provides a beginners' guide on what SEO is, the core elements of SEO, and how it works. Technical SEO tips, building better links, how to get more social shares, e.t.c.

About The Company

Superstar SEO LLC was founded in 2013 as an internet marketing agency by Chris M. Walker. He puts his experience in search engine optimization, marketing, and web design to the service of the businesses of his home in Myrtle Beach, SC., the surrounding area, and his clients throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Chris and his team have managed the websites of thousands of clients, from small businesses such as wedding photographers and plumbers, to national chains, large SaaS firms, and everything in between.

###

Media Inquiries:

Name: Chris M. Walker

Business: Superstar SEO

Address: 2411 North Oak Street Suite 201 105E, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

United States

Phone: (843) 855-8788

Email: info@superstarseo.com

Website: https://superstarseo.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/chrismwalker

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/superstarseo/

Facebook: https://facebook.com/chrismwalkerentrepreneur/





newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com



Attachment