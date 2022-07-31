Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

English Icelandic

In week 30 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 7,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 140,800,000 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 26.7.2022 14:45:55 2,000,000 19.95 39,900,000 27.7.2022 09:51:53 1,000,000 19.95 19,950,000 28.7.2022 10:19:54 1,000,000 20.3 20,300,000 28.7.2022 14:30:30 1,000,000 20.25 20,250,000 29.7.2022 10:42:33 1,000,000 20.2 20,200,000 29.7.2022 14:04:32 1,000,000 20.2 20,200,000 Total 7,000,000 140,800,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 18 May 2022 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 31 March 2022.

Kvika held 68,100,000 own shares prior to the notified transaction and has, thus, purchased a total of 75,100,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.554% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 1,486,390,000 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 3,000,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 19 May 2022 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2023, unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, which supplements that Regulation.