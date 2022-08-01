Finnish English

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1 AUGUST 2022 AT 8.30 A.M. EET, HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

Oma Savings Bank Plc’s Half-Year Financial Report 1.1.-30.6.2022: Profitable growth continues – Comparable profit before taxes increased by 47% for the beginning of the year

This release is a summary of Oma Savings Bank's (OmaSp) January-June 2022 Half-Year Financial Report, which can be read from the pdf file attached to this stock exchange release. In addition, alongside with the Half-Year Financial Report, the Company also publishes Disclosure information on capital adequacy and risk management in accordance with the Pillar III as a separate report, available as an attached pdf file. Both reports are also available on the Company's website at www.omasp.fi.

CEO Pasi Sydänlammi :

“OmaSp's development of the business has continued to be excellent, and we can be very satisfied with the results for the beginning of the year. Demand has remained strong in all key product areas, and volume growth in private and corporate loans has continued strong. About a thousand new customer relationships are created every month, and the number of customers rose to 160,000 at the end of June.

Performance of both main sources of income, net interest income and fee and commission income, has continued to be strong. During the early year, net interest income increased by 26% and fee and commission income by 27% compared to the previous year.

Strong performance of the business is reflected in return on equity. From January to June, return on equity (ROE%) was 13.7% and comparable return on equity (ROE%) rose as high as 15.4%.

Balance sheet has grown by more than 1 billion compared to the comparison period and was EUR 5.9 billion. For the beginning of the year, profit before taxes was EUR 32.2 million and remained -36 percent from the comparison period. Last year, an exceptionally significant one-off item of around EUR 22 million was recorded. Comparable profit before taxes increased by a whopping 47% to EUR 36.2 million, an increase of more than EUR 11 million from the comparative period.

For the second quarter, comparable profit before taxes increased by 10% and was EUR 16.2 million.

We continue the year from excellent starting points

The merger negotiations with Liedon Savings Bank are progressing as planned. The goal is to implement the largest corporate reorganization in the history of our bank between November and December. The acquisition of the business significantly strengthens OmaSp's market position and service network in the Turku economic area and throughout Southwest Finland. The merger will increase the OmaSp’s balance sheet by approximately EUR 1.4 billion. We have estimated that the arrangement will increase the annual profit by approximately EUR 15-20 million in the next few years. Growing volumes will further improve cost efficiency and business profitability.

The permit process for the application of IRB approach in capital adequacy is progressing based on the dialogue with the supervisor. With the IRB approach, the use of capital will become more efficient in the coming years and bring OmaSp into a comparable position with the benchmark banks.

Investments to ensure future competitiveness and our investment in customer service and improving the customer experience will continue. The extensive extensions of the Helsinki and Tampere branches were completed in late spring and in late autumn a new branch will open in Espoo shopping centre Iso Omena, one of Finland's busiest shopping centres.

Until now direct effects of the Russian invasion war have been limited on OmaSp's operations and so far, this has not affected demand. The situation is generally reflected in the economic environment as an acceleration of inflation and a rise in interest rates, which for the bank means an increase in net interest income and an improvement in profitability.

I've been allowed to be involved in the success story of OmaSp already for fifteen years, and during that time OmaSp has grown from a small local bank to a Company on the main list of the stock exchange. Today, our Company is a unique combination of growth and profitability. The bank's financial position is strong, and we continue the financial year from excellent starting points.”

January – June 202 2

• Net interest income grew strongly by 25.6% in January-June compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter, net interest income increased by 23.2%.

• Home mortgage portfolio increased by a total of 24.9% over the previous 12 months. At the same time, corporate loan portfolio increased by 42.9%.

• Deposit stocks grew by 21.0% over the previous 12 months.

• Fee and commission income and expenses (net) item increased due to volume growth by 27.3% in January-June. In the second quarter, fee and commission income and expenses (net) item increased by 25.0%.

• Impairment losses on financial assets (net) decreased during the beginning of the year and a positive impact of EUR 1.1 (-3,6) million was recorded for the item. During the second quarter, impairment losses on financial assets (net) were EUR -1.4 (-0.8) million.

• In January-June, profit before taxes decreased due to a significant positive single item recorded in the comparative period 2021 (EUR 22.3 million). For the beginning of the year, profit before taxes totalled EUR 32.2 (50.0) million.

• For January-June, comparable profit before taxes increased significantly compared with the comparative period and was EUR 36.2 (24.7) million.

• For the second quarter, profit before taxes was EUR 13.9 (38.3) million. For the second quarter, comparable profit before taxes increased and was EUR 16.2 (14.6) million.

• For January-June, cost/income ratio weakened and was 54.7% (38.0%). For the beginning of the year, comparable cost/income ratio was 51.6% (49.6%).

• For the second quarter, cost/income ratio was 54.7% (32.0%). Comparable cost/income ratio was 51.4% (47.0%).

• Comparable return on equity (ROE) improved and was 15.4% (10.6%) for January-June. For the second quarter, comparable return on equity (ROE) was 14.2% (12.6)%.

The Group's key figures (1,000 euros) 1-6/2022 1-6/2021 Δ % 2022 Q2 2022 Q2 Δ % Net interest income 47,316 37,668 26% 24,229 19,669 23% Fee and commission income and expenses, net 20,981 16,485 27% 10,730 8,583 25% Total operating expenses -37,424 -32,834 14% -18,521 -18,422 1% Impairment losses on financial assets, net 1,126 -3,603 -131% -1,372 -813 69% Profit before taxes 32,168 49,956 -36% 13,942 38,284 -64% Cost/income ratio, % 54.7% 38.0% 44% 54.7% 32.0% 71% Balance sheet total 5,890,317 4,776,891 23% 5,890,317 4,776,891 23% Equity 355,874 383,434 -7% 355,874 383,434 -7% Return on assets (ROA) % 0.9% 1.7% -46% 0.8% 2.6% -70% Return on equity (ROE) % 13.7% 21.6% -37% 12.2% 33.1% -63% Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 0.86 1.34 -36% 0.37 1.03 -64% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio % 13.2% 16.4% -20% 13.2% 16.4% -20% Comparable profit before taxes 36,171 24,679 47% 16,158 14,636 10% Comparable cost/income ratio, % 51.6% 49.6% 4% 51.4% 47.0% 9% Comparable return on equity (ROE) % 15.4% 10.6% 45% 14.2% 12.6% 13%

Outlook for the 2022 accounting period (unchanged)

The Company estimates that profitable growth will continue to be strong. The Group's 2022 comparable profit before taxes will increase compared to the previous financial year.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, puh +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, puh. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 330 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 35 branch offices and digital service channels to 160,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.

Attachments