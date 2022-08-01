English French

The rating agency S&P affirms

SCOR’s ‘AA-’ Financial Strength Rating

with ‘negative’ outlook

On Friday, July 29, the rating agency S&P affirmed the ‘AA-’ long-term insurer financial strength and issuer credit ratings on SCOR SE and related subsidiaries and maintained its ‘negative’ outlook.

This demonstrates a strong Group Solvency Ratio estimated to be at 240% on June 30, 2022.

SCOR is implementing the required actions to restore its technical profitability and reduce the volatility of its results, while developing its franchise.

