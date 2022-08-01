Subsea 7 share repurchases

Luxembourg – 1 August 2022 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced transactions made in accordance with its share repurchase programme during the week commencing 25 July 2022.

Date on which the share repurchase programme was announced: 25 July 2019, with a two-year extension announced on 16 April 2021.

The duration of the share repurchase programme: until 14 April 2023.

In the period from 25 July 2022 until 29 July 2022 Subsea 7 S.A. repurchased a total of 150,152 of its own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.6425 per share.



Overview of transactions Dates Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average share price per day

(NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 25 July 2022 150,152 77.6425 11,658,177 26 July 2022 - - - 27 July 2022 - - - 28 July 2022 - - - 29 July 2022 - - - Previously disclosed 9,850,060 69.6593 686,148,554 Accumulated 10,000,212 69.7792 697,806,731 The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Subsea 7 S.A. owns a total of 10,152,062 of its own shares, corresponding to 3.38% of the issued share capital of Subsea 7 S.A. Total shares in issue, including treasury shares, were 300,000,000.



Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the share repurchase programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

www.newsweb.no.





This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

