Proactive news headlines including Antilles Gold, QMines Ltd, Blackstone Minerals and RPM Automotive Group

Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) is raising A$3.05 million in new capital via a placement to sophisticated investors to fund work at the joint venture La Demajagua open pit gold-silver mine in southwest Cuba. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has received firm commitments to raise $2,063,500 before costs via a share placement to new and existing sophisticated and institutional shareholders. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has laid out an accelerated development pathway based on four key activities following strategy meetings with potential technology and offtake partners, intending to align the development of the Ta Khoa Project with core industry requirements. Click here

RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:RPM) delivered strong revenue growth during the quarter ending June 30, 2022, clocking $26.5 million in revenue, up 74% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021 and 23% on the March quarter of 2022. Click here

Cobre Ltd (ASX:CBE) shares surged 86% higher intra-day to 16 cents after intersecting significant copper mineralisation from its ongoing drill program at the Ngami Copper Project in Botswana. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has filed two new oil and gas development plans to advance seven more helium wells across the Galactica and Pegasus prospects in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

Lindian Resources Ltd (ASX:LIN) is set to acquire Rift Valley Resource Developments Limited, which owns the coveted Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi, for US$30 million. Click here

Artrya Ltd (ASX:AYA) has brought on board a recognised leader in the US healthcare care sector as a new non-executive director. Click here

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has materially grown the Bengal Prospect at Tambourah Lithium Project in Western Australia with the addition of two more parallel lithium-bearing pegmatites, discovered in an extensive geochemical sampling program with the aid of a deep ground penetrating radar (DGPR) orientation field program. Click here

Lithium Australia Ltd (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF)’s joint venture (JV) partner, fellow ASX-lister Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX:GLN), has made a new pegmatite discovery at Greenbushes South lithium property in Western Australia. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has received drilling results described as “exceptional” following its exploration activities at BP33 deposit, part of the Finniss Lithium Project near Darwin. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has fielded more high-grade gold thanks to drilling at its 80%-owned Gidji Joint Venture (JV) Project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields. Click here

Armada Metals Ltd (ASX:AMM) has kicked off a series of ground-based natural source audio-magnetotelluric (NSAMT) surveys over the Libonga-Matchiti Trend at Nyanga Project in Gabon. Click here

Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) is back at King Solomon prospect at the Mt Isa East Copper-Gold Project in north-western Queensland, striving to prove-up earlier positive intersections at the site. Click here

Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has discovered a new gold lode in shallow, untested rock near the McTavish North prospect of the Kookynie Gold Project in Western Australia, providing a fresh opportunity to grow the prospect and the project’s resource. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has intersected further zinc, lead, copper and silver-bearing zones of sulphide mineralisation from ongoing diamond drilling at Gibson prospect within the Halls Peak Project in New South Wales. Click here

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR)'s latest update to mineral resources and ore reserves at Green Lantern deposit, part of the Scotia Mining Centre, represents the opportunity to increase mine life at the Norseman Project. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has mobilised to site at its Opaline Well Project in Western Australia's Pilbara region to kickstart a field reconnaissance, mapping and rock chip sampling program. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has signed a non-binding term sheet for the acquisition of Health House International (HHI) Ltd, an international pharmaceutical distributor specialising in the distribution of medicinal cannabis-based products in Australasia, the UK and Europe. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) is now sitting on a 4.2-million-ounce gold resource at its flagship Bankan property in northeast Guinea. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) has signed a binding offtake supply agreement with the Prime Planet Energy & Solutions joint venture between Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Corporation and Panasonic Corporation (NYSE:PC), to supply lithium carbonate from its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) says updated estimates for its mineral resources and ore reserves as at June 30 show the company is well placed for growth in challenging market conditions. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has uncovered further shallow gold in the second phase of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Ironbark discovery of the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia, supporting GBR’s assumption that the prospect may be amenable to open pit mining. Click here

