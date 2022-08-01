English Finnish

Municipality Finance Plc

Stock exchange release

1 August 2022 at 10:00 am (EEST)

Municipality Finance issues a USD 50 million tap under its MTN programme

On 2 August 2022 Municipality Finance Plc issues a new tranche in an amount of USD 50 million to an existing series of notes issued on 15 July 2021. With the new tranche, the aggregate nominal amount of the notes is USD 560 million. The maturity date of the notes is 15 July 2026. The notes bear interest at a floating rate equal to Compounded SOFR plus 100 basis points per annum.

The notes are issued under MuniFin’s EUR 45 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering circular and the final terms of the notes are available in English on the company's website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations.

MuniFin has applied for the new tranche to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 2 August 2022. The existing notes in the series are admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Bank of Montreal Europe PLC acts as the Dealer for the issue of the notes.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Further information:

Joakim Holmström

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability

tel. +358 50 444 3638

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland. MuniFin Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd. The Group’s balance sheet is over EUR 46 billion.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin’s customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, municipally controlled entities and non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin’s customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

