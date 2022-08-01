Interconnect Technology Leaders to Debut Tech Sector Alliance at Flash Memory Summit

PHOENIX, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Symbiosys Alliance, a collaborative interconnect technologies group chartered to foster synergetic solutions between its members, today announced that it will participate in its first public event at Flash Memory Summit (FMS) in Santa Clara, CA, USA from Aug. 2-4, 2022 (booth #119). The alliance includes eight technology companies covering a range of markets, including semiconductors, data storage, IoT, cloud computing, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, and medical. All eight inaugural member companies will be represented at the event.

"In the quickly evolving world of tech, establishing and developing key strategic partnerships can mean the difference between getting out in front of market demand or chasing it from behind," said Mario Pasquali, president and CEO of Ellisys, a leading provider of IoT test solutions. "While industry collaborations are generally created independently, our approach is to provide the framework needed to augment and accelerate that process by opening the right technical, marketing, and executive channels among Symbiosys membership."

"The Symbiosys Alliance is structured to open channels of communications between member companies that address similar markets with complementary products and technologies," said Paul Mutschler, CEO of SerialTek, a provider of data storage test and analysis solutions. "Under the Symbiosys framework, we've begun to integrate our Kodiak PCIe 5.0 Analysis System with SBExpress NVMe test systems provided by our alliance partner SANBlaze. This integration enables their users to use both solutions concurrently and seamlessly to efficiently test and analyze their NVMe implementations."

Inaugural Member Companies

Eight companies comprise the inaugural membership of the alliance:

Ellisys, a leading worldwide supplier of advanced protocol test solutions for Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi, WPAN, USB 2.0, SuperSpeed USB 3.1, USB Power Delivery, USB Type-C, DisplayPort and Thunderbolt. www.ellisys.com

SerialTek, a provider of innovative data storage test tools and solutions supporting Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), SATA (Serial ATA), PCI Express (PCIe), and Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) protocols. www.serialtek.com

SANBlaze, a pioneer in storage emulation technologies and systems deployed in the test and development labs of most major storage hardware and software vendors worldwide. www.sanblaze.com

Quarch, a provider of automated test solutions and power characterization solutions for the data storage, networking, telecoms and automotive industries. www.quarch.com

Unigraf, a worldwide leading video electronics testing company specializing in hardware and software test tools for USB-C™, DisplayPort™, and HDMI™ interfaces. www.unigraf.fi

Serial Cables, an interconnectivity specialist providing storage cables, adapters, and accessory solutions. www.serialcables.com

Marquee Semiconductor, a "Spec to FPGA/ACAP/Silicon Solution" provider. The company focuses on 3 verticals, including AI/ML implementation leveraging FPGAs and ACAP devices, silicon/FPGA/ACAP based digital solution and analog/mixed signal solutions. www.marqueesemi.com

Signature IP Corporation, a Silicon Valley startup with a focus on interconnect and interface IPs, and related SoC solutions. www.signatureipc.com

Symbiosys Companies Participating at FMS 2022

The 2022 Flash Memory Summit takes place August 2-4 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara CA, USA. Three Symbiosys member companies will be present at booth #219, including SANBlaze, SerialTek, and Quarch. In addition, Symbiosys will be represented at booth #119, including staff from most member companies.

About the Symbiosys Alliance

The Symbiosys Alliance is an I/O interconnect technology group chartered to create value for its membership and for their respective customers by strategically and collaboratively aligning member products and services to current and upcoming market opportunities. These synergized solutions can provide developers with the state-of-the-art resources they need to roll out highly competitive offerings efficiently and confidently to their respective marketplaces. The alliance addresses a range of verticals that are increasingly characterized by hyper-fast innovation cycles. These include semiconductors, data storage, IoT, cloud computing, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, medical, and more. Members leverage alliance partnerships to precisely anticipate and address these innovation cycles by delivering high-quality solutions that resonate with the latest technological advances. More information can be found at www.symbiosys.io.

Press Contact: Chuck Trefts | Ellisys | +1-866-724-9185 | press@symbiosys.io

