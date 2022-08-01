Cosmetic Preservatives Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Preservatives Market by Type (Paraben Esters, Formaldehyde Donors, Phenol Derivatives, Alcohols, Inorganics, Quaternary Compounds, Organic Acids & Their Salts), Application and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cosmetic preservatives market is estimated to be USD 410 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 562 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027.

Increase in female working population will support the growth of cosmetic preservatives market



There is an increase in participation of women in workforces globally. According to Statista, India accounted for a total 36% share of the female population working in organized sectors in 2021. According to a report from the European Union Commission, the population of working women accounted for a 66.2% share in 2020. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the share of the population of working women in the US in 2020 was approximately 56.2%. The increase in the working population of women enables financial independence, allowing them to make their own decisions.

Globally, women are the major consumers of cosmetic products. Therefore, financial independence is expected to boost the consumption of cosmetics and skin care products, thereby increasing the consumption of cosmetic preservatives.



Stringent regulatory norms



Cosmetic products contain a range of ingredients. These ingredients cover cosmetic preservatives, cleansing agents, and unique fragrances. Regulatory bodies are continuously taking initiatives to prohibit or limit the use of ingredients that cause health issues. Stringent rules and regulations have been implemented by governments regarding the disclosure of product ingredients utilized in the manufacture of products.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the US provides the legal framework and guidelines for the usage and prohibition of particular preservatives. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) passed by the FDA regulates the usage of cosmetic preservatives in cosmetic products in the US. In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) regulates the usage of preservative products in India. The Drugs and Cosmetics Act (1940) and rules (1945) and the Bureau of Indian Standards implement the laws and regulations for the manufacture of cosmetic products and preservatives.



Increasing focus on male-specific cosmetics



It is a general belief that appearance and presentation matter. People are inclined to use products that make them look good. There is a significant demand for male-specific cosmetics ranging from moisturizers to anti-agers to mud masks. Numerous problems are faced by younger males in general related to oily skin, acne, hair fall, and wrinkles, among others. All these problems can be overcome with awareness about and the use of the proper cosmetics. Manufacturing companies, thus, have lucrative opportunities for the development of products specifically targeting the male segment.



Increasing awareness about the usage of cosmetic products among men offers major opportunities for cosmetic product manufacturers targeting individual issues faced by men. This opportunity widens the market share and helps penetrate the newer application segments of cosmetic products. This, in turn, increases the growth of the cosmetic preservatives market.



High prices of organic and natural cosmetic preservatives



The high costs of organic and natural cosmetic preservatives which are in demand from the market is a significant challenge. Organic preservatives are preferred over traditional preservatives such as parabens, formaldehyde donors, and others by manufacturers of personal care products. Organic or natural preservatives are preferred as they do not lead to skin problems. Costs of preservatives increased post the pandemic due to the shortages in the supply of high-quality products. Though there is high demand for natural and organic cosmetic preservatives, the high costs of preservatives pose a challenge for cosmetic manufacturers. The market for organic and natural cosmetic preservatives is expected to grow at a significant pace in the European and North American markets.



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for cosmetic preservatives globally. Improved lifestyles, increasing cost of living, increasing population, and high economic growth of emerging economies such as China, Thailand, Indonesia, and India will led to the growth of the cosmetic preservatives market in the Asia Pacific. The increasing population and availability of affordable products will be primarily responsible for the high demand in the region. Increasing awareness among the population about the effects of the environment on skin and hair is another factor leading to high demand of the cosmetic preservatives during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Cosmetic Preservatives Market

4.2 Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Type

4.3 Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Application

4.4 Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 By Type

5.2.2 By Application

5.2.3 By Region

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increase in Purchasing Power of Consumers

5.3.1.2 Increase in Female Working Population

5.3.1.3 Shelf-Life Enhancement

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Cost of Organic Products

5.3.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms

5.3.2.3 Possibilities of Skin Infections

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

5.3.3.2 Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Preservatives in Cosmetics

5.3.3.3 Increasing Focus on Male-Specific Cosmetics

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Paraben-Free Preservatives in Cosmetics

5.3.4.2 High Price of Organic and Natural Cosmetic Preservatives

5.4 Industry Trends

5.5 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.5.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.5.2 Buying Criteria

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem: Cosmetic Preservatives Market

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Pricing Analysis

5.10.1 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by Application

5.10.2 Trends in Average Selling Price

5.11 Cosmetic Preservatives Market: Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Realistic Scenarios

5.11.1 Optimistic Scenario

5.11.2 Pessimistic Scenario

5.11.3 Realistic Scenario

5.12 Key Markets for Import/Export

5.13 Impact of COVID-19 on Cosmetic Preservatives Market

5.14 Patent Analysis

5.15 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.16 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.16.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.16.2 Regulations in Cosmetic Preservatives Market

5.17 Case Study Analysis

5.18 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

6 Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Paraben Esters

6.2.1 Widely Used in High Water Content Cosmetic Products

6.2.2 Paraben Esters: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

6.3 Formaldehyde Donors

6.3.1 Increased Lifespan of Water-Based Cosmetic Products

6.3.2 Formaldehyde Donors: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

6.4 Phenol Derivatives

6.4.1 Effective Against Wide Range of Microbes

6.4.2 Phenol Derivatives: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

6.5 Alcohols

6.5.1 Used due to Their Antiseptic Properties

6.5.2 Alcohols: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

6.6 Inorganics

6.6.1 Effective in Protection from Uv Rays

6.6.2 Inorganics: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

6.7 Quaternary Compounds

6.7.1 Prevent Reproduction of Microorganisms in Cosmetic Products

6.7.2 Quaternary Compounds: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

6.8 Organic Acids & Their Salts

6.8.1 High Demand for Organic Cosmetic Products

6.8.2 Organic Acids & Their Salts: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

6.9 Other Types

6.9.1 Other Types: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

7 Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lotions, Facemasks, Sunscreens, & Scrubs

7.2.1 Largest Application Segment

7.2.2 Lotions, Facemasks, Sunscreens, & Scrubs: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

7.3 Shampoos & Conditioners

7.3.1 High Water Content in Products Drives Demand for Preservatives

7.3.2 Shampoos & Conditioners: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

7.4 Soaps, Shower Cleansers, & Shaving Gels

7.4.1 Increasing Awareness About Personal Grooming

7.4.2 Soaps, Shower Cleansers, & Shaving Gels: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

7.5 Face Powders & Powder Compacts

7.5.1 Increasing Demand for Organic Preservatives

7.5.2 Face Powders & Powder Compacts: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

7.6 Mouthwashes & Toothpastes

7.6.1 Rising Awareness About Oral Hygiene

7.6.2 Mouthwashes & Toothpastes: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

7.7 Other Applications

7.7.1 Other Applications: Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

8 Cosmetic Preservatives Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Market Ranking

9.4 Market Evaluation Framework

9.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

9.6 Company Evaluation Matrix

9.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence

9.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.7.1 Stars

9.7.2 Pervasive Players

9.7.3 Participants

9.7.4 Emerging Leaders

9.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

9.8 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix

9.8.1 Progressive Companies

9.8.2 Responsive Companies

9.8.3 Dynamic Companies

9.8.4 Starting Blocks

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Companies

10.1.1 Ashland Group Holdings Inc.

10.1.2 Basf Se

10.1.3 Akema S.R.L.

10.1.4 Symrise Ag

10.1.5 Clariant Ag

10.1.6 Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

10.1.7 Chemipol S.A.

10.1.8 Evonik Industries Ag

10.1.9 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

10.1.10 Sharon Laboratories

10.2 Other Players

10.2.1 Brenntag Ag

10.2.2 Thor Group Ltd.

10.2.3 Dadia Chemical Industries

10.2.4 Gujarat Organics Limited

10.2.5 Isca UK Limited

10.2.6 Lanxess

10.2.7 Cisme Italy S.R.L

10.2.8 Kumar Organic Products Limited

10.2.9 Cobiosa

10.2.10 Sachem Inc

10.2.11 Ae Chemie Inc.

10.2.12 Spectrum Chemical Mfg Corp.

10.2.13 Struchem Co Ltd.

10.2.14 Never Not Skincare

10.2.15 The Dow Chemical Company

11 Appendix

