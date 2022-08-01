Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market to Reach $5.13 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global glass fiber reinforced concrete market is expected to grow from $2.74 billion in 2021 to $3.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.24%. The market is expected to grow to $5.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.41%.



The glass fiber reinforced concrete market consists of sales of glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is used to make structural concrete products that are both strong and lightweight, such as building panels, exterior building facade panels and architectural precast concrete. GFRC is similar to chopped fiberglass, but far weaker. It is composed of fine sand, cement, polymer, water, other admixtures, and alkali-resistant (AR) fibers.



North America was the largest region in the glass fiber reinforced concrete market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing emphasis on green buildings is significantly driving the growth of the glass fiber reinforced concrete market. Green buildings use glass fiber reinforced concrete as a predominant option for sustainable construction. As a result of the growing population and rapid urbanisation, various emerging and developed economies are witnessing rapid increase in green buildings.

3D printing is a key trend gaining popularity in the glass fiber reinforced concrete market. Major companies operating in the glass fiber reinforced concrete sector are focused on developing and using 3D printing solutions to strengthen their position.

